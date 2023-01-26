Stockton women win 2nd straight game

The Stockton University women's basketball team used a strong fourth-quarter Wednesday to beat Rutgers-Camden 48-37 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game.

The Ospreys (10-9 overall, 5-7 NJAC) outscored Rutgers-Camden 20-10 in the fourth. The Ospreys shot 85.7% from the field in the final quarter, and were 8 for 10 from the free-throw line.

Nicole Strumolo tied her career high with 13 points for the Ospreys. Adriyana Jennings grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds and scored 10. Madison LaRosa and Madison Dulude each added seven rebounds and scored four. Imene Fathi (Wildwood H.S.) scored six.

Emma Morrone scored seven and had six rebounds. Lauren Winant and Brianna Robinson (Middle Township) each had three rebounds and scored two.

Jalissa Pitts scored a game-high 19 for Rutgers-Camden (2-17, 0-12).

Men's basketball: DJ Campbell (Vineland) and Ky Flanders (Wildwood) each scored 14 to lead the Ospreys to a 75-49 victory over Rutgers-Camden in an NJAC game.

Flanders made four 3s, and Campbell made two. Flanders added four rebounds and two steals. Campbell had three rebounds and two assists.

Stockton improved to 16-3 (10-2 NJAC).

The Ospreys led 33-25 at halftime. Stockton shot 71.4% from the field and 63.6% from beyond the arc in the second half to cruise to its second straight victory.

Jonathan Azoroh scored 13 and had six rebounds. Kadian Dawkin and Milo De Los Santos each scored 12. Rynell Lawrence (Millville) had six rebounds and scored four. Martin Anguelov (Wildwood Catholic), Tayvon Gaither and JohnPaul Oluwadare each scored two.

Jordan Trusty-Smith scored 13 for Rutgers-Camden (3-16, 1-11).