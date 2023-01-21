 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stockton women upset Ramapo

The Stockton University women's basketball team snapped a seven-game losing streak Saturday with a 43-35 upset win over Ramapo College in Galloway Township.

Adriyana Jennings led the Ospreys with 18 points and had 10 rebounds. Jennings scored eight points in the second quarter and Stockton led 20-15 at halftime.

The Ospreys evened their record at 9-9 overall (4-7 New Jersey Athletic Conference). The Roadrunners fell to 14-4 (8-3).

Emma Morrone scored 10 points for Stockton and had eight rebounds. Nicole Strumolo added eight points, including two free throws with 3 minutes and 17 seconds left to play that put the Ospreys up 39-29. Madison LaRosa contributed five points, and Madison Dulude had 11 rebounds.

For Ramapo, Jackie Ventricelli and Olivia Johnstone scored eight points apiece, and Jada Thompson added seven points and nine rebounds.

Men's basketball: Stockton's Milo De Los Santos scored a career-high 23 points and the Ospreys pulled away in the second half to beat visiting Ramapo 88-63 in an NJAC game.

Stockton improved to 15-3 (9-2). Ramapo dropped to 7-11 (3-8).

De Los Santos hit 7 of 10 3-point attempts. DJ Campbell (Vineland) scored 20 points and had six rebounds. Kadian Dawkins added 12 points and seven assists. Jonathan Azoroh scored eight points and had seven rebounds and Rynell Lawrence had eight points and three assists. Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) added six points and four rebounds. Stockton led 36-28 at halftime and outscored the Roadrunners 52-35 in the second half.

For Ramapo, Gorman led with 15 points, Anthony Corbo scored 14 and Jordan Myers had 10. 

