Stockton University set three school records and won five events on its way to a pair of top-three team finishes Monday at the NJAC Indoor Championships in Staten Island, New York.

The Stockton women earned 150 points to finish second for the first time since 2008. The College of New Jersey won its fourth consecutive championship with 239. Rowan was third with 110.

Stockton was third in the men's meet with 79. Rowan earned 223.5 to take its eighth consecutive title. TCNJ took second with 169.5.

In the women's meet, Stockton dominated the field events. Shahyan Abraham, who earlier Monday was named the conference's Field Athlete of the Year, won the weight throw (a meet-record 17.59 meters, which broke her own school record) and the shot put (13.29m). Madison Fey won the pole vault (3.05m), and Kaitlyn Vervier (Lacey Township H.S.) took the high jump (1.60m), with the Ospreys' Susann Foley finishing second (1.57m). It was the first NJAC championship for Fey and Vervier.

Emma Petrolia, a freshman, won the triple jump (11.08m). Along with Emma Conroy, Kayla Kass and senior Lauren Maldonado (Egg Harbor Township), Petrolia also was part of the third-place 4x400 relay team that set a school record of 3 minutes, 59.23 seconds. Kass also finished second in the 800 (2:18.46).

The Ospreys had several other strong performances. Madelyn Valasek took second in the 3000m (10:50.53). Khristina Washington (Hammonton) finished second in the triple jump (10.70m) and third in the long jump (5.10m).

Jessie Klenk, Meredith O'Donnell, Rachel Hayes and Jaelyn Barkley finished second in the distance medley relay (13:03.36).

The Stockton men had several runner-up performances.

Erik Ackerman was second in the mile (4:15.07) and fifth in the 3,000 (8:52.39). Connor Wright (Hammonton) took second in the triple jump (13.29m) and third in the long jump (6.99m). The Ospreys' Ryan Fisher (Barnegat), Devante Greene, Carson Latham and freshman Anthony Gentile (Lower Cape May Regional) set a school record of 1:30.77 in the 4x200 relays. They finished third.

In the field events, Joseph Morales finished second in the pole vault on a tiebreaker (4.40m). Trevone Green was third in the triple jump (13.21m) and fourth in the long jump (6.42m). Mike Carfagno (Egg Harbor Township) finished third in the shot put (14.77m) and fourth in the weight throw (14.94m).

The Ospreys will compete March 3-4 in the Atlantic Region Championships at the New York Armory.