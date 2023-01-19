Stockton women led at halftime, but fall to Rowan in NJAC game

Emma Morrone scored a team-leading 15 points for the Stockton University women's basketball team, but the Ospreys suffered a 63-54 loss to Rowan in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Wednesday.

Morrone shot 63.6% from the field to go with a game-high six steals and five rebounds. Adriyana Jennings scored 11 to go with a game-high 10 rebounds for Stockton (8-9, 3-7 NJAC). Freshman Nicole Strumolo scored a career-high 13 and made two 3s. She went 3 for 3 from the free-throw line.

The Ospreys trailed 13-6 in the first quarter, but cut their deficit to 14-11 after the opening quarter. Stockton outscored the Profs 19-12 in the second to take a 30-26 lead at halftime.

The Ospreys led for most of the third, but Rowan eventually pulled ahead 42-40. Stockton freshman Brianna Robinson (Middle Township H.S.) tied the game 42-42, but Rowan went on a 7-0 run to take a 49-42 lead.

Also for Stockton, Madison LaRosa scored five, and Robinson and Lauren Winant each added four. Imene Fathi (wildwood) scored two and grabbed two rebounds.

Grace Marshall scored a game-high 22 for Rowan (10-7, 6-4).

Men's basketball: Rowan snapped Stockton's five-game winning streak after defeating the Ospreys 107-69 in an NJAC game. The Profs led 47-29 at halftime and scored 60 points in the second half.

Stockton fell to 14-3 (8-2 NJAC). Both its conference losses were against Rowan.

Tayvon Gaither scored a career-high 14 for the Ospreys. The freshman shot 71.4% from the field and added five rebounds. Kadian Dawkins scored 12. Jonathan Azoroh added a a game-high nine rebounds and scored six. DJ Campbell (Vineland) scored nine and had seven rebounds.

Martin Anguelov scored seven and had three rebounds. Milo De Los Santos and Diante Miles (Wildwood) each scored six. Miles added four rebounds. Rynell Lawrence (Millville) had six rebounds and two points.

Stockton shot 33.3% from the field and 17.4% from beyond the arc Wednesday.

Ja'Zere Noel scored 17 for the Profs (14-3, 10-0).