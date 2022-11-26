Stockton women go to 5-1 with win over Gallaudet

Stockton University's Adriana Jennings scored 14 points and had 13 rebounds, three assists and four steals to lead the Ospreys women's basketball team to a 52-35 win over visiting Gallaudet University on Saturday.

Stockton improved to 5-1, and the Bison dropped to 0-4.

Madison LaRosa scored 12 points for Stockton and had four steals. Freshman Imene Fathi (Wildwood H.S.) scored a career-high 11 points, and had five rebounds and two steals. Emma Morrone had five points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists. Freshman Lauren Winant contributed four points and three steals.

The Ospreys led 15-4 at the end of the first quarter.

For Gallaudet, of Washington, D.C., Cassidy Perry scored 16 points and had 11 rebounds and eight blocks. Olivia Brown contributed nine rebounds and three points, and Shayla Rochette had six points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.