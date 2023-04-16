The Stockton University crew team won the Division III women's varsity-eight race at the Knecht Cup on the Cooper River on Sunday.

The Ospreys finished in 7 minutes, 30.85 seconds to take Knecht Cup gold for the first time since 1999. They dominated the six-boat race, winning by 21 seconds.

Stockton's crew consisted of coxswain Lorelei Hendricks, Emily Latshaw, Amber Hartzell, Megan Baldwin (Holy Spirit H.S.), Madelynn Schina, Marissa Martinelli, Ashley Timm (Egg Harbor Township), Gabriella Bates (Southern Regional) and Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek).

"Today was a great challenge for both the varsity eight and second varsity eight," coach Chris O'Brien said in a Stockton release. "I'm proud of our crews for executing solid race plans. They are starting to believe in their speed and potential. We know we have to be at top speed for the conference championships, and we are excited for that opportunity."

Bryn Mawr finished second, followed by Catholic University, Franklin & Marshall, the Stockton second varsity eight and the Bryn Mawr second varsity eight. The Ospreys had the fastest qualifying time Saturday and were five seconds faster than that Sunday.

Stockton's second varsity eight finished fifth in 8:09.24. The crew included coxswain Kelley Mason, Alexandra Zang, Katie Kurtz (Cedar Creek), Erin O'Brien, Emily Little (Wildwood), Allison Reed, Ashley Truesdell, Jordan Barikian (Lower Cape May Regional) and Emma Dyrsten.

The Ospreys also competed in the varsity four and finished sixth in 9:32.98. The crew included Reese Weirick, Kimberly Canelas (ACIT), Lexi Kripetz and Jarah Higbee (Mainland Regional) and Mason, the coxswain.

Silver for Stockton men

The Stockton men's club team finished second in the D-III men's varsity eight. The Ospreys finished the 2,000-meter course in 6 minutes, 45.6 seconds. Trinity College, of Connecticut, won in 6:42.4. Stockton's silver-medal crew consisted of stroke Nate Del Ross (Cedar Creek), Liam Deibert (Absegami), Colin Fair (St. Augustine Prep), Ryan Jones (Cedar Creek), Angel Pena (Mainland), Joe Wagner (Absegami), Nathan Courtney, bow Jared Russo (Vineland) and coxswain Ronina’ Borja (Atlantic City).

Stockton also was third, behind Mercyhurst, of Pennsylvania, and Adrian College, of Michigan, in the men's varsity four. The Stockton crew consisted of stroke Steve Costello (Mainland), Jones, Fair, bow Russo and coxswain Borja. Their time was 7:33.