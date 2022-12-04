 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STOCKTON INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Stockton wins four events at TCNJ Winter Open

  • 0
Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

The Stockton University indoor track and field teams won four events, two men’s and two women’s, at the season-opening TCNJ Winter Open on Saturday at the New York Armory in New York City.

The meet had 14 teams, most of which were NCAA Division III, including New Jersey Athletic Conference rivals The College of New Jersey and Ramapo College.

Senior Shahyan Abraham led the Stockton women by winning the weight throw with a toss of 15.52 meters and finishing second in the shot put with a distance of 12.75 meters. Both events had a field of 16.

Ospreys freshman Emma Conroy won the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 1.42 seconds in a field of 19 runners. Freshman Emma Petrolia was third in 1:02.56.

Stockton freshman Connor Wright, a Hammonton High School graduate, topped the 20-person field to win the men’s long jump with a distance of 6.96 meters.

People are also reading…

Freshman Christian Rowe won the triple jump (13.23m), topping the field of 14.

Susann Foley was second out of 14 in the women's high jump (1.57m). Madison Fey was second out of 10 in the pole vault (3.05m). Freshman Madelyn Valasek was second out of 15 in the mile in 5:29.87.

Freshman Gavin Lum (Southern Regional) finished fifth out of 17 competitors in the men's pole vault (4.4m). Ian Adjangba was fifth out of 20 in the 400 meters in 53.18.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News