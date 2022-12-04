Stockton wins four events at TCNJ Winter Open

The Stockton University indoor track and field teams won four events, two men’s and two women’s, at the season-opening TCNJ Winter Open on Saturday at the New York Armory in New York City.

The meet had 14 teams, most of which were NCAA Division III, including New Jersey Athletic Conference rivals The College of New Jersey and Ramapo College.

Senior Shahyan Abraham led the Stockton women by winning the weight throw with a toss of 15.52 meters and finishing second in the shot put with a distance of 12.75 meters. Both events had a field of 16.

Ospreys freshman Emma Conroy won the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 1.42 seconds in a field of 19 runners. Freshman Emma Petrolia was third in 1:02.56.

Stockton freshman Connor Wright, a Hammonton High School graduate, topped the 20-person field to win the men’s long jump with a distance of 6.96 meters.

Freshman Christian Rowe won the triple jump (13.23m), topping the field of 14.

Susann Foley was second out of 14 in the women's high jump (1.57m). Madison Fey was second out of 10 in the pole vault (3.05m). Freshman Madelyn Valasek was second out of 15 in the mile in 5:29.87.

Freshman Gavin Lum (Southern Regional) finished fifth out of 17 competitors in the men's pole vault (4.4m). Ian Adjangba was fifth out of 20 in the 400 meters in 53.18.