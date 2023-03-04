GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Several players from the Stockton University men's basketball team stepped up in key moments Saturday night, and that was just enough to beat the University of Mary Washington 68-65.

Now, the Ospreys have duplicated last year's feat of reaching the NCAA Division III Sweet 16. The teams played an exciting back-and-forth NCAA Tournament second-round game, with lead changes and ties throughout.

Ky Flanders gave the Ospreys the lead for good at 66-63 with a 3-pointer from the right with 1 minute, 55 seconds left. Both teams then missed opportunities until Stockton's Jonathan Azoroh added two from the line to make it 68-63 with 31 seconds remaining.

It looked pretty safe at that point, even when Mary Washington's Greg Rowson hit two foul shots with 2 seconds left to close it to 68-65.

All the Ospreys needed to do was inbound the ball in the Eagles' end, but even that had drama. A steal by Mary Washington was followed by a quick 3-point shot that was off the mark.

"We played gritty, we played tough, we played with a lot of heart, we just didn't play necessarily smart," Stockton coach Scott Bittner said. "But when you play hard, it makes up for a lot."

Stockton will play Nichols College (Massachusetts) on Friday at a time and place to be determined. Nichols (25-5), which is on a 19-game winning streak, beat Middlebury 73-66 on Saturday in its second-round game.

"Nichols is perennially very good," Bittner said. "I think they're a little bit like us. They're gritty and tough normally. I don't exactly know what they're like this year. But we don't care. We're just happy to be going to the Sweet 16, and we'll hopefully get a step or two further. I mean two (more) wins and you're in the Final Four.

"The best part is to get to spend another week with the seniors."

Flanders, a Wildwood High School graduate, led Stockton with 14 points. DJ Campbell scored 13 and had four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Kadian Dawkins added 10 points with six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Azoroh tallied nine, and Rynell Lawrence and freshman Tayvon Gaither each contributed eight.

Rowson led Mary Washington (20-9), of Fredericksburg, Virginia, with 17 points. Dashawn Cook scored 12, Daniel Peterson had 11.

The Eagles led until Campbell hit a 3-pointer that put Stockton up 25-24, but the visitors regained the lead. Lawrence tied it at 31-31 early in the second half and put Stockton up 34-31 with another 3-pointer.

"At halftime, I think we were happy to be down by a few (31-27) because I don't think we played well at all in the first half," Bittner said. "We made a great start in the second half (a 7-0 run), and we played with more pace. We had some lapses on defense. It was not pretty, but when you don't play well and you win I guess that's good."

Flanders talked about his 3-pointer that put the Ospreys up to stay.

"We were trying to execute that play. We were trying to get DJ to post up," said Flanders, a 22-year-old senior. "I just saw the opportunity to get myself spaced out, and he passed it to me and I just felt confident enough to knock the shot down. I missed a couple before that, but my teammates tell me each time to keep shooting and eventually they'll fall."

Stockton reached the Sweet 16 last year and lost to Christopher Newport 93-54 in Marietta, Ohio.

Both Stockton and Mary Washington scored impressive victories Friday in their first-round games at the Stockton Sports Center. The Ospreys, led by Campbell, beat La Roche University 86-70. Campbell had 38 points, including 27 in the first half. Lawrence and Flanders added 16 and 12 points, respectively. Mary Washington took a 41-16 halftime lead in its game with St. Lawrence and the Eagles ended up with a 69-42 win.

Stockton also beat Mary Washington 80-66 on Dec. 19 at the Randolph-Macon Suyes Yellow Jacket Classic in Ashland, Virginia. Campbell and Anguelov led the Ospreys with 21 points in that game. Randolph-Macon, the defending D-III national champion, beat Stockton 79-37 the next day in the tournament final.

Mary Washington beat Randolph-Macon 58-52 in the Eagles’ third game of this season on Nov. 16.

PHOTOS: Stockton men's basketball vs. La Roche in NCAA Division III Tournament