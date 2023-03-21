Stockton University’s Sophia Pasquale, a Holy Spirit High School graduate, Carlee Cristella, Antonio Sansone and Mary McLaughlin (Mainland Regional) each received New Jersey Athletic Conference weekly awards Tuesday.

Stockton earned both women’s tennis awards as Pasquale was selected the NJAC Player of the Week, and Cristella, a freshman, was chosen the Rookie of the Week for the second straight week.

Sansone was selected the baseball Rookie Pitcher of the Week, and McLaughlin was selected the women’s lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week. McLaughlin, Pasquale and Sansone each received weekly honors for the first time in their careers.

Pasquale, a sophomore, went 4-0 in No. 3 singles and combined with Audrey van Schalkwyk for a win at No. 2 doubles in matches last week in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Pasquale (7-4) has won six straight singles matches dating to the fall portion of the Ospreys' schedule

Cristella won all four matches at No. 5 singles and combined with Kierstyn Fenimore for another four victories at third doubles. Cristella has seven singles wins and seven doubles victories, including six straight in both.

Sansone, a freshman, pitched five shutout innings last week against Brockport in Florida for his first career win. He gave up two hits and struck out nine. He also pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief in a 16-12 win over St. Norbert. Sansone is tied for ninth in the NJAC with 21 strikeouts.

McLaughlin, a senior, totaled 11 goals, 13 draw controls and seven caused turnovers as the lacrosse went 3-0 for the week. She scored five goals and had six points (tying her career-highs in both) in a victory over DeSales on March 15. McLaughlin is third in the NJAC in caused turnovers (2.00 per game), fifth in goals (2.88 per game) and sixth in points (3.38 per game).