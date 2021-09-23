Stockton wins 6th straight, shuts out John Jay

The Stockton University women's soccer earned its sixth consecutive victory Wednesday. Six Ospreys' scored en route to a 6-0 win over John Jay in a nonconference game at G. Larry James Stadium in Galloway Township.
Jessica Heitmann, Susan Porambo, Kayla Rozanski, Bri Honse, Kat Soanes and Julianna Kaiser each scored for Stockton (6-1-1). The Ospreys scored three goals in a 15-minute span in the first half.
Sydney Williams (Millville High School graduate), Emily Hauck, Megan Pellegrino and Erica Dietz each finished with an assist. Megan Brady made two saves. Kylee Sullivan made one.
Stockton outshot John Jay 15-7, including 12-2 in the first half.
The Ospreys next play New Jersey Athletic Conference rival Ramapo at 1 p.m. Saturday in Mahwah, Bergen County.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Patrick Mulranen
