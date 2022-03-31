Stockton wins 3rd straight game, scores 23 against Neumann

After a 10-goal first quarter, the Stockton University men's lacrosse team won its third straight game with a 23-13 victory over Neumann in a nonconference game Wednesday.
Stockton (5-2) led 14-6 at halftime.
Luc Swedlund scored six goals for the Ospreys. Reegan Capozzoli and Dante Poli each scored five. Poli added six assists and Capozzoli two. Noam Levy-Smith (Ocean City H.S.) scored twice. Tyler Horvath won 29 of 35 faceoffs and had a game-high 17 ground balls. Eric Lindskog made eight saves
Aidan Shandley, Logan Holleritter, Sean Haddock, Patrick Dunleavy and Connor Albrecht each scored once. Poli and Albrecht each added five ground balls. Poli and Swedlund each had 18 shots.
The Ospreys outshot Neumann 70-36.
Stockton will host Montclair State University at 1 p.m. Saturday.
