Stockton, winner of 14 straight, to host UMass Boston in NCAA tourney game Wednesday afternoon

Kevin Zulauf knew before the season began that the Stockton University men's lacrosse team he coached had a lot of potential.

He also knew that many of his players lacked experience after two seasons disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As we said before the season, the only way to get experience is to get it. We knew that we’d learn, we’d make some mistakes and we’d get better from it," the 13th-year Ospreys coach said Monday morning.

That's exactly how the season has unfolded. The Ospreys (16-2) got past a couple of early stumbles and will take a 14-game winning streak into a first-round NCAA Tournament game at G. Larry James Stadium in Galloway Township at 4 p.m. Wednesday against UMass Boston (17-2). The winner will play Saturday at Salisbury (18-1), which received a first-round bye into the 38-team Division III tournament.

Stockton earned one of the 27 automatic bids into the tournament by beating Montclair State 25-8 for the Coastal States Athletic Conference championship Saturday.

The Ospreys gathered Sunday night on campus to watch film of that game and then the NCAA Tournament selection show online.

"As soon as we heard our name and saw we were hosting, I don’t think it matter what team we played. Our team was just elated. It was a very cool and fun experience for the guys," Zulauf said.

After the initial elation, the work began. Zulauf and his assistants, Noah Morris and J.J. McKenna, "already know a lot about them. We went right to work and watched a few hours of film and started working on our scouting reports."

Zulauf and his staff also got to see the 2021 UMass Boston team in person. The Beacons played SUNY Cortland in the NCAA tourney at Stockton, which was a predetermined neutral site for the first two rounds.

"They have a lot of returners who have the experience of playing in the NCAA Tournament. Offensively, they are very dangerous. They can score a lot of goals in a lot of ways," he said.

When it comes to scoring goals, however, no D-III team is better than Stockton. The Ospreys lead the nation with an average of 20.28 goals per game. The Beacons are tied for 20th at 16.58. Stockton senior attack Luc Swedlund, is third in the nation at 4.5 goals per game.

The matchup features two high-powered offenses, Zulauf said, "and could have those type of implications of a shootout."

But it's taken more than just a prolific offense to fuel that 14-game winning streak. Zulauf points to his team's "mental toughness and the experience that we've been gaining throughout the season."

The experience of a longer, more typical season has been invaluable, as it has been for so many teams. In 2020, the Ospreys were off to a 5-1 start when the pandemic forced the cancellation of the rest of the season. The Ospreys' 2021 season was downsized because of the pandemic. They went 7-2 but played almost all of their games within the CSAC. As Zulauf pointed out, this year's Stockton sophomores did not even get to play a senior season in high school.

"We're kind of clicking in every area," he said. "Our faceoff guys are really doing a phenomenal job. ... Tyler Horvath, he's on just an incredible tear" handling faceoffs. And, he added, senior Matt Therrman, typically their No. 2 faceoff man, has provided "leadership and his ability to help Tyler throughout the game on the sidelines" by making observations and suggestions, along with McKenna.

Local links

The Ospreys' roster includes four former Cape-Atlantic League players: sophomore midfielders Hayden Smallwood and Noam Levy-Smith, both graduates of Ocean City High School; and junior attack/midfielder Chase Mendyk and sophomore defender Matt Gibson, both graduates of Lower Cape May Regional.

Notes: Tickets ($5 general admission and $3 for students, senior citizens and children) will be sold at the stadium entrance beginning at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday. ... Zulauf, a former Ospreys player, has a career record of 139-69 (.668 winning percentage) as the Stockton coach, including 109-33 over the last nine seasons. ... The Ospreys have won at least 12 games in each of their past seven full seasons. ... This will be their second NCAA tourney appearance. ... The Beacons earned their bid to the national tournament with a 7-6, four-overtime victory over Keene State College for the Little East Conference championship. ... The national championship game will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 29 at Rentschler Field in Hartford, Connecticut, and streamed live on NCAA.com. All other tournament games will be played on the campus of one of the competing teams.

Contact Charles Schroeder: 609-272-7189 CSchroeder@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressCharles

