Stockton win big against Kean, maintains top seed in NJAC Tourney

Kadian Dawkins scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Stockton University men's basketball team to a 72-49 victory over Kean University in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Wednesday.

It was the Ospreys' third straight victory, and their eighth in the last nine games. Stockton improved to 19-4 (13-3 NJAC), and maintained first place in the conference with two regular-season games remaining before the NJAC Tournament

Rowan is in second place (12-4, 19-4), but the Ospreys have the tiebreaker over the Profs for the top seed.

On Wednesday, DJ Campbell (Vineland H.S.) finished with a double-double for the Ospreys. He scored 15 and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds. Alan Glover also added a double-double, scoring 11 and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) tied his career-high with 11 rebounds to go with a game-high six assists and five points.

Stockton led 33-20 at halftime.

Stockton will play its final two regular season games on the road. The Ospreys play Rutgers-Newark at 8 p.m. Saturday. Rutgers (12-4, 15-7) is in third place in the NJAC, so a win would be beneficial for the Ospreys, who defeated Rutgers 75-54 on Jan. 15.

Stockton closes the regular season against New Jersey City at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Women's basketball: Stockton's Nalya Hill and Madison LaRosa each scored 15, but the Ospreys lost 53-52 to Kean on Wednesday. The Cougars led 12-10 after the first quarter, and 22-19 at halftime.

The game was tied 24-24 early in the third, but Kean went on a 5-0 run to take the lead the rest of the game. The Cougars led 34-32 after three quarters.

Kadinah Harris-Hood (Atlantic City) scored with 59 seconds left to cut the Ospreys' deficit to 49-48. She finished with six points. Adriyana Jennings scored seven and grabbed six rebounds. Hill grabbed nine rebounds. Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) scored three and grabbed three rebounds.

Stockton travels to Rutgers-Newark at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Field hockey: Fifteen Stockton players qualified for the National Field Hockey Coaches Association team after posting 3.30-plus cumulative grade point averages during the fall 2021 semester.

Over 2,300 qualifiers from 161 Division III teams were recognized.

Senior Kelsey Andrus (Oakcrest) made the list for the fourth straight year. Fellow seniors Gianna Morganti (St. Joseph) and Madison Dancisin (Pinelands Regional), juniors Isabella Ceraso, Rhian Freire (Cedar Creek) and Kelly Mollahan were each honored for the third time.

Sophomores Kylie Mitchell and Jenna Fiorito earned the accolade for the second straight year, while seniors Corinn Guilford (St. Joseph) and Gracee Roberts met the criteria for the first time.

Stockton featured a large freshman class, which was well-represented on the list. Alley Harris, Jamilyn Hawkins (Pinelands), Autumn Hunter, Giavonna LoBianco and Dakota Ludman (Middle Township) made the list after their first semester in college.

Stockton went 8-8 during the 2021 season, holding its opponents to one goal or less in seven of the 16 matches, including four shutouts.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

