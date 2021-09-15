 Skip to main content
Stockton volleyball wins first NJAC match of season
The Stockton University volleyball team earned a 3-0 victory over Rutgers-Newark in a New Jersey Athletic Conference match Tuesday. Set scores were 25-12, 25-13, 25-21.

Charlotte Leon led the Ospreys (2-6, 1-0 NJAC) with 11 kills and a game-high .474 hitting percentage. Pinelands Regional High School graduate Emma Capriglione finished with nine kills. Aubrey Rentzel added a game-high 14 assists. Sophia Marziello added 12 digs and four aces. Alice Brandt finished with 12 assists and a match-high five aces.

Stockton led 14-6 in the first set, and put together an 11-3 run in the second set. The Ospreys had 16 aces in the match.

