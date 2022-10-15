Stockton volleyball wins 8th straight

The Stockton University women's volleyball team cruised to its eighth straight win Saturday following a pair of home victories in Galloway Township.

The Ospreys topped Hunter College 3-0 and then Manhattanville College 3-1 to improve to 15-6 overall. Stockton is also 5-1 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference.

Against Hunter, Stockton won with set scores of 25-19, 25-22 and 25-16.

Haley Green had 15 kills and two digs, and Kate Louer had 14 kills and six digs. Aubrey Rentzel led with 17 assists, and Regan Mendick had 16. Molly Eng had a team-high 11 digs to go with five assists.

Hunter fell to 13-5.

No information was available from the win vs. Manhattanville for this print edition.

Field hockey: The Ospreys lost to visiting Ramapo 2-1 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference as the Roadrunners scored two second-half goals.

Allison Tanasy scored the winning goal for Ramapo (10-3 overall and 2-1 NJAC) on a tip-in on a corner eight minutes into the fourth quarter.

Alexandria Palumbo scored on a corner to make it 1-0 for Stockton (6-7 overall and 0-4 NJAC) in the first quarter as she tipped in a drive by Kirsten Bailey.

Ramapo’s Katie Yarussi tied it at 1-1 on a penalty stroke in the third quarter.

Palumbo had a penalty stroke with the score 1-0 in the first quarter, but her shot went off the post.

Ramapo goalie Michelle Kukan made five saves for the win. Kylie Mitchell had three saves for Stockton.

Men's soccer: New Jersey City scored a goal in each half and blanked the visiting Ospreys 2-0 in an NJAC game. Jason Lanchipa scored the winning goal in the 37th minute off an assist by Thiago Duarte. Gabe Cruz added a goal for the Gothic Knights (8-2-1 overall, 3-2-1 NJAC) in the 62nd minute, and Danny Tobon assisted. Nick Linebaugh made 10 saves for the shutout.

Liam Brett made three saves for Stockton (10-4-2 overall, 2-3-1 NJAC). Joseph Carbone and Sebi Morrello each had four shots on goal for the Ospreys.