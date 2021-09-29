 Skip to main content
Stockton volleyball team wins 2nd straight, improves to 3-1 in NJAC
Stockton volleyball team wins 2nd straight, improves to 3-1 in NJAC

Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

The Stockton University women's volleyball team won the final three sets to defeat Kean 3-1 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference match Tuesday.

The scores were 17-25, 25-21, 27-25, 25-20. It was the second straight win for Stockton.

Pinelands Regional High School graduate Emma Capriglione tied her career high with 15 kills for the Ospreys (6-11, 3-1 NJAC). Charlotte Leon led the Ospreys with 17 kills. Caity Ullmer finished with 13 kills.

The score was tied 12 times in a the third set, including at 25-25. But a Kean attack error and then an ace from Marziello gave the Ospreys a 27-25 victory.

Stockton will host Hunter College in a nonconference match at 7 p.m. Thursday

Emma Capriglione mugshot

Emma Capriglione

