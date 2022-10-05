Stockton volleyball sweeps Ramapo in 3 sets

Haley Green finished with a match-high 14 kills to go with five aces to lead Stockton University women's volleyball to a 3-0 victory over Ramapo in a New Jersey Athletic Conference match Tuesday.
The Ospreys (9-6, 3-1 NJAC) won by set scores of 25-10, 25-18, 25-12.
Emma Capriglione (Pinelands Regional H.S.) added five kills and a block. Kate Louer, who was named the NJAC Rookie of the Week on Monday, had eight kills. Aubrey Rentzel had a match-high 21 assists and added seven digs.
Moly Eng added a match-high 21 digs, which was almost as much as Ramapo's team total (26 digs). Eng also had five aces. Regan Mendick finished with 12 digs.
Stockton jumped out to a 12-3 lead in the first set. In the second, the Ospreys trailed 7-3 before coming back to take a 22-11 lead. Stockton led 12-4 in the third set.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
