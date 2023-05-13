The Stockton University women's rowing varsity eight won its heat Saturday in the first day of the Dad Vail Regatta in Pennsauken, Camden County.

The Ospreys dominated the Division III varsity eight race, winning by 19 seconds in a field of six crews with a time of 6 minutes, 51.441 seconds.

Emily Latshaw, Amber Hartzell, Megan Baldwin (Holy Spirit H.S.), Madelynn Schina, Marissa Martinelli, Ashley Timm (Egg Harbor Township), Gabriella Bates (Southern Regional) and Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek) and coxswain Lorelei Hendricks made up the varsity eight.

Stockton's novice four rowed twice Saturday. The Ospreys were eighth out of 14 boats in their heat, earning a spot in the semifinals. Stockton finished fourth in 8:45.662 to earn a spot in the petite final Sunday.

Emma Dyrsten, Erin O'Brien, Emily Little (Wildwood) and Lexi Kripetz rowed in the novice four, and Kelley Mason was the coxswain.

The Ospreys will compete in three races Sunday. The novice four petite final is set for 9:30 a.m., the third varsity eight at 2:00 p.m. and the varsity eight grand final at 4:20 p.m. The varsity eight is aiming for its second Dad Vail gold medal in the last three years.