Highlights from the Stockton Summer Youth Rowing Program on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Lake Fred on the Stockton University campus in Galloway Township.
The Stockton University women's rowing team added to its impressive season Saturday.
The varsity eight took gold at the Dad Vail Regatta in Pennsauken, Camden County, the program's second victory at the prestigious race in three years. The Ospreys dominated their race, beating the six-team field by 15 seconds with a time of 7 minutes, 8.807 seconds.
The win came after Stockton's dominating 19-second win in its heat Friday along the Cooper River.
The Stockton University women's rowing varsity eight won its heat Friday in the first day of…
The win concluded a spring in which head coach Chris O'Brien's varsity eight went undefeated. It won six regattas, including golds at the Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference Championships and the Knect Cup. The boat also won at the Manhattan College Invitational, the Battle at Brigantine and the Upper Schuylkill Challenge.
The varsity eight was comprised of Emily Latshaw, Amber Hartzell, Megan Baldwin (Holy Spirit H.S.), Madelynn Schina, Marissa Martinelli, Ashley Timm (Egg Harbor Township), Gabriella Bates (Southern Regional), Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek) and coxswain Lorelei Hendricks.
Stockton's second varsity eight took home a silver medal in 7:59.114, trailing only Temple. That boat was made up of Allison Reed, Katie Kurtz (Cedar Creek), Jarah Higbee (Mainland Regional), Emily Little (Wildwood), Reese Weirick, Ashley Truesdell, Jordan Barikian (Lower Cape May Regional), Kimberly Canelas (ACIT) and coxswain Kelley Mason.
Stockton's freshman/novice four placed third in the petite final, finishing in 8:34.933 in the six-boat race. Mason was the coxswain of that boat, rowed by Emma Dyrsten, Erin O'Brien, Little and Lexi Kripetz.
GALLERY: Stockton youth rowing camp
