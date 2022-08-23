Stockton University Foundation Golf Classic set for next month

The Stockton University Foundation Golf Classic will be held Sept. 22 at Seaview Golf Club in Galloway Township.

The annual tournament includes a putting contest, which is run by the Ospreys' golf team, and a new hole-in-one challenge in which golfers can win prizes, including $10,000 cash, a weeklong resort getaway and more. The event also will feature a longest drive and closest-to-the-pin challenge for each foursome and a 50/50 raffle and prize grab sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Tickets for the tournament are $250 per individual or $1,000 per foursome. Young alumni — Stockton undergraduates of the last 10 years — are eligible to receive a $75 discount on individual tickets. Sponsorships start at just $500 and expose businesses and supporters to event attendees and many others.

Proceeds from the tournament will provide educational experiences and support for Stockton students through the foundation. Last year, the event raised more than $100,000. The tournament will begin with registration and lunch at 11 a.m. The shotgun start and scramble format will begin at 1 p.m. Dinner and the awards ceremony will be at 5:30 p.m.

Golfers and sponsors are encouraged to register at stockton.edu/golf or call Alicia Trombley at 609-652-4861.

“There are so many reasons why I continue to support this event year after year,” Dr. Barbara Chamberlain, who is a 1990 BSN graduate and six-year sponsor of the event, said in a release. “To sum it up, it’s a joy to connect with fellow alumni and friends to support deserving Stockton students; plus, you don’t have to be a seasoned golfer to have fun!"