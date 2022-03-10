Stockton travels to Ohio for Sweet 16 matchup vs. Christopher Newport

The Stockton University men’s basketball team brings its speed and determination into the NCAA Division III Sweet 16 round on Friday in Marietta, Ohio.

Their opponent Christopher Newport University is tall and talented and on a 23-game winning streak.

The Ospreys (26-4) play Newport (26-2) at 4 p.m., with the winner playing Saturday against the winner between Oswego State (New York) and host Marietta. The weekend’s action is called the sectionals, and the eventual winner makes the Division III Final Four on March 18-19 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Christopher Newport, of Newport News, Virginia, was ranked No. 4 by D3hoops.com in the most recent poll on Feb. 27. Stockton was an underrated 23rd. Since then, the Ospreys won their first two NCAA Tournament games at home, 87-52 over Wilson College on March 4 and 70-63 over 10th-ranked Johns Hopkins University the next night.

“I think the team was having fun the last two games,” Stockton coach Scott Bittner said Wednesday while he and team were on the eight-hour bus ride to Marietta. “We were pressing to win the (New Jersey Athletic Conference) and when we did that (with a 95-91 win over Rowan University on Feb. 26) our guys were playing without pressure on them. I thought they played great the last two games. They wanted to just keep playing and believing in each other.”

In its first two tournament games, Christopher Newport beat Baruch College 88-50 and defeated Susquehanna University 81-67.

“Playing Christopher Newport is a step up, though they beat Johns Hopkins similar to us (64-62 on Nov. 7). They’re big and very athletic,” Bittner said. “We have to stop them and take advantage of the matchups at the perimeter. Their first seven or eight guys are really good, but they’re not real deep. We want to play fast and pressure them in the backcourt. We always want to play fast. I think we’re ready to go.

“I can’t even think about the second game. We’re thinking about getting past the first one. I think scouting is overrated. We concentrate on our game.”

Stockton is led by 6-foot-3 junior guard DJ Campbell, a Vineland High School graduate and the NJAC Player of the Year. Campbell tops the Ospreys in point average (20.2), rebound average (5.8), steals (67) and blocks (22). Campbell scored a career-high 33 points against Wilson and 28 against Johns Hopkins.

“It feels great to have gotten this far. We have the opportunity to keep playing,” said Campbell, 21. “We’ll play our own game, and try to make it like our practice. We’ll go with the game plan and trust each other and our coach. We won’t pay attention to their height. I don’t think their height is a factor. We got to use our speed, and we got to keep running our offensive sets, with transition, defense, and transition offense.

“I never been to Ohio. I think it’s cool that I’ll be playing where my favorite player, LeBron James, is from.”

Stockton’s Kadian Dawkins averages 12.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and has a team-high 136 assists. Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) averages 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and has 62 steals and 78 assists. Rynell Lawrence (Millville) averages 9.4 points and 4.6 rebounds. Jonathan Azoroh’s numbers are 6.4 points and 4.2 rebounds. Several others see time in each game, including Jamar Johnson, Milo De Los Santos, Alan Glover, Nick Duncsak and Jordan Williams.

“It’s really different to be on the road like this, and not just going to an NJAC game,” said Flanders, a 21-year-old junior and Wildwood resident. “It’ll be a great atmosphere and a great experience. It’ll be a great challenge to play the No. 4 team in the country. These teams are the best of the best from every conference. This gets our name out there and shows we can play against other teams. We’ll play our game, that’s the biggest key.”

Christopher Newport is led by 6-foot-3 forward Jahn Hines (15.0 points, 6.9 rebounds), 6-2 guard Jason Aigner (12.8 points), 6-8 forward Trey Barber (11.4 points, 8.0 rebounds), 3.5 blocks) and 6-6 guard Darian Peterson (9.4 points, 8.0 rebounds).

