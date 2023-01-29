Stockton track and field wins 9 events at Haverford meet

The Stockton University men's and women's indoor track and field teams combined to win nine events Saturday at the Seamus McElligott Invitational at Haverford College.

The men's team won six events, and the women won three.

Connor Wright, a Hammonton High School graduate, won both the long jump and triple jump. The freshman had the longest leap in the long jump at 6.47 meters, and his 13.49-meter mark topped the triple jump.

Carson Latham won the 60-meter dash in 7.04 seconds and ran on the winning 4x400 relay. He was also second in the 200 dash (23.13).

The winning 4x200 relay (1:32.96) consisted of Ryan Fisher (Barnegat), Devante Greene, Anthony Gentile (Lower Cape May Regional) and Latham.

Erick Ackerman won the mile (4:20.1), and Joseph Morales won the pole vault (4.4m). Trevone Green was second in both the long jump (6.46m) and the triple jump (13.37m).

For the women, Shahyan Abraham took the weight throw title (16.95m). Kaitlyn Vervier (Lacey Township) earned her first collegiate victory with a 1.57-meter leap in the high jump. Kayla Kass won the 800 run (2:22.22).

Khristina Washington (Hammonton) was second in the long jump (5.04m) and triple jump (10.63m). She also ran on the second-place 4x200 relay (1:51.09) with Kaylee Apple, Ashanae Morrison and Jillian Cook.

Madison Fey was second in the pole vault (2.9m), and Emma Conroy was the runner-up in the 400 dash (1:00.69).

Stockton will next compete Friday at the D3 Challenge in New York City and the Frank Colden Invitational at Ursinus College on Saturday.