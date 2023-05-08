Stockton University's track and field teams won six women's events and one men's event at the NJAC Championships on Saturday and Sunday at Ramapo College.

The Ospreys finished third overall among 10 teams in the women's meet. The Stockton men were fourth among nine teams. Three Stockton records fell during the two-day meet.

Rowan won its eighth consecutive men's championship. The College of New Jersey took its third straight women's title.

Khristina Washington (Hammonton H.S.) won the triple jump at 11.09 meters and was second in the long jump (5.34m). She also helped the Ospreys set a school record of 49.25 seconds in the 4x100 relay. Kaylee Apple, Ashanae Morrison, Emma Conroy joined Washington on the relay team.

Also for the Ospreys, Kierstin Clem won the 10,000-meter run (40 minutes, 47.51 seconds), and Kayla Kass was first in the 400 (2:13.34). Michaela Pomatto (Egg Harbor Twp.) won the discus (39.58m). Megan Campanile (Southern Regional) was victorious in the javelin (38.51m), with teammate Jessie Klenk taking second place (35.25m). Shahyan Abraham broke her own school record and won the shot put (13.67m).

Morrison also excelled in individual events. She set a school record of 12.26 in the 100 and finished third in the triple jump (10.86m).

Guinevere Kennedy finished second behind Clem in the 10,000 run (41:01.35). Olivia Harris was second in the 3,000 steeplechase (11:58.23). Kaitlyn Vervier (Lacey Twp.) took second in the high jump (1.57m). Madison Fey was runner-up in the pole vault (2.95m). Alicia Klotz tied for third in the pole vault (2.80m).

The Ospreys finished third in the 4x400 relay in 3:58.25. Running that race: Kass, Conroy, Emma Petrolia and Lauren Maldonado (Egg Harbor Twp.).

In the men's meet, Stockton's Erik Ackerman won the 5,000 run in 15:13.18. Trevone Green was the runner-up in the triple jump (14.01m). The Ospreys' Ryan Fisher (Barnegat), Anthony Gentile (Lower Cape May Regional), Carson Latham and Dontay Turner (Oakcrest) took second place in the 4x100 relay in 42.23.

Max Klenk placed third in the decathlon (4,315 points). Gavin Lum (Southern Regional) tied for third in the pole vault (4.15m). Connor Wright (Hammonton) finished fourth in the long jump (6.79m) and the triple jump (13.73m). Cooper Knorr placed fourth in the 1,500 in 3:58.95. Dan Squicciarini was fourth in the 3,000 steeplechase (10:04.33).