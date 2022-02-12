Stockton track and field teams return from long break to compete in Staten Island

The Stockton University indoor track and field teams returned from a long break to compete at the Fasttrack National Invite on Friday in Staten Island, New York.

The Ospreys' first meet since Jan. 21 featured more than 100 athletes in some events, split between the regular field and the more exclusive "invite" field.

Stockton's top finisher at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex was Keith Holland, who took second place in a field of 28 in the pole vault. Holland cleared 4.64 meters.

Erik Ackerman, a freshman, broke a school record in the mile invite race, finishing fifth among 62 runners in 4 minutes, 15.22 seconds.

Carson Latham, also a freshman, was 14th in a field of 30 in the 60 dash (7.11 seconds). Greg Copeland III (Oakcrest H.S.) took seventh among 15 in the 60 hurdles in 9.14 seconds.

Mike Carfagno (Egg Harbor Township) finished 12th in a field of 49 in the shot put (13.50m). Devante Greene was 13th among 80 in the 60 (7.28 seconds).

Among the Stockton women, Susann Foley tied for third in the high jump invite field of 11. She cleared 1.58m. Freshman Kaitlyn Vervier (Lacey Twp.) tied for third (1.50m) in a field of 31 in the regular high jump competition.

Also for the Ospreys, Shahyan Abraham took eighth place among 59 throwers in the shot put (12.03m). Freshman Megan Smith finished 11th among 59 sprinters in the 60 (8.22 seconds).

Next up for the Ospreys will be the New Jersey Athletic Conference Championships on Feb. 21 at Ocean Breeze.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.