Stockton to host Wilson College on Friday in NCAA men's basketball tourney

The Stockton University men's basketball team defeated Rowan 95-91 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament title game Saturday night in Galloway Township.
Samantha Lynam, Provided
The bracket in which the Stockton University men's basketball team will compete in the NCAA Division III tournament this week. Stockton will host Wilson College on Friday. Johns Hopkins and Yeshiva will meet in the other first-round game in Galloway Township.
NCAA.COM SCREENSHOT
The Stockton University men's basketball team poses during its postgame celebration Saturday night. The Ospreys defeated Rowan 95-91 for the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament championship.
GUY GARGAN, STAFF WRITER
Stockton University players celebrate their New Jersey Athletic Conference men's basketball championship Saturday night after defeating Rowan 95-91 in Galloway Township.
The Stockton University men's basketball team will begin at home what it hopes will become a long journey in the NCAA Division III tournament.
The Ospreys will host two rounds of the tournament beginning Friday. Stockton will face Wilson College (18-7). The other first-round game in Galloway Township will pit Johns Hopkins (22-3) against Yeshiva (25-3).
Friday's first-round winners will meet Saturday at Stockton. Game times were not immediately announced. The tournament pairings were revealed Monday afternoon on NCAA.com.
Stockton earned an automatic bid by beating Rowan 95-91 in the championship game of the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday night. It will be the Ospreys' first appearance in the national tournament since 2016. It also will be their first under coach Scott Bittner.
Wilson is a young program from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. This season was its seventh (not including 2020-21, which was canceled due to the pandemic.) The Phoenix, with coach Mark Seidenburg in his first season, earned the NCAA berth with a 77-72 win over Cairn University in the Colonial States Athletic Conference Tournament championship game Saturday.
For the Ospreys, the NJAC championship and accompanying NCAA berth added to what already had been a memorable season. Last week, Bittner was named the NJAC Coach of the Year, DJ Campbell (Vineland H.S.) the Player of the Year and Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) the Defensive Player of the Year.
The NCAA tournament consists of 64 teams, including 20 at-large selections. The tournament was not held the past two years due to the pandemic. Wisconsin-Oshkosh won the championship in 2019.
This year's championship game is scheduled for March 19.
Under former coach Gerry Matthews, Stockton reached the national title game in 2009. It lost to 61-52 to Washington-St. Louis. The Ospreys advanced to the semifinals in 1987.
PHOTOS Stockton beats Rowan for NJAC men's basketball championship
022822-pac-gal-stockton (106)
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Stockton men's basketball team after NJAC tourney title
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
1 of 4
The Stockton University men's basketball team defeated Rowan 95-91 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament title game Saturday night in Galloway Township.
The bracket in which the Stockton University men's basketball team will compete in the NCAA Division III tournament this week. Stockton will host Wilson College on Friday. Johns Hopkins and Yeshiva will meet in the other first-round game in Galloway Township.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.