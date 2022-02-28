 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Stockton to host Wilson College on Friday in NCAA men's basketball tourney

  • 0

The Stockton University men's basketball team will begin at home what it hopes will become a long journey in the NCAA Division III tournament.

The Ospreys will host two rounds of the tournament beginning Friday. Stockton will face Wilson College (18-7). The other first-round game in Galloway Township will pit Johns Hopkins (22-3) against Yeshiva (25-3).

Friday's first-round winners will meet Saturday at Stockton. Game times were not immediately announced. The tournament pairings were revealed Monday afternoon on NCAA.com.

Stockton earned an automatic bid by beating Rowan 95-91 in the championship game of the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday night. It will be the Ospreys' first appearance in the national tournament since 2016. It also will be their first under coach Scott Bittner.

Wilson is a young program from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. This season was its seventh (not including 2020-21, which was canceled due to the pandemic.) The Phoenix, with coach Mark Seidenburg in his first season, earned the NCAA berth with a 77-72 win over Cairn University in the Colonial States Athletic Conference Tournament championship game Saturday.

People are also reading…

For the Ospreys, the NJAC championship and accompanying NCAA berth added to what already had been a memorable season. Last week, Bittner was named the NJAC Coach of the Year, DJ Campbell (Vineland H.S.) the Player of the Year and Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) the Defensive Player of the Year.

The NCAA tournament consists of 64 teams, including 20 at-large selections. The tournament was not held the past two years due to the pandemic. Wisconsin-Oshkosh won the championship in 2019.

This year's championship game is scheduled for March 19.

Under former coach Gerry Matthews, Stockton reached the national title game in 2009. It lost to 61-52 to Washington-St. Louis. The Ospreys advanced to the semifinals in 1987.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News