Stockton to host Wilson College on Friday in NCAA men's basketball tourney

The Stockton University men's basketball team will begin at home what it hopes will become a long journey in the NCAA Division III tournament.

The Ospreys will host two rounds of the tournament beginning Friday. Stockton will face Wilson College (18-7). The other first-round game in Galloway Township will pit Johns Hopkins (22-3) against Yeshiva (25-3).

Friday's first-round winners will meet Saturday at Stockton. Game times were not immediately announced. The tournament pairings were revealed Monday afternoon on NCAA.com.

Stockton earned an automatic bid by beating Rowan 95-91 in the championship game of the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday night. It will be the Ospreys' first appearance in the national tournament since 2016. It also will be their first under coach Scott Bittner.

Wilson is a young program from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. This season was its seventh (not including 2020-21, which was canceled due to the pandemic.) The Phoenix, with coach Mark Seidenburg in his first season, earned the NCAA berth with a 77-72 win over Cairn University in the Colonial States Athletic Conference Tournament championship game Saturday.

For the Ospreys, the NJAC championship and accompanying NCAA berth added to what already had been a memorable season. Last week, Bittner was named the NJAC Coach of the Year, DJ Campbell (Vineland H.S.) the Player of the Year and Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) the Defensive Player of the Year.

The NCAA tournament consists of 64 teams, including 20 at-large selections. The tournament was not held the past two years due to the pandemic. Wisconsin-Oshkosh won the championship in 2019.

This year's championship game is scheduled for March 19.

Under former coach Gerry Matthews, Stockton reached the national title game in 2009. It lost to 61-52 to Washington-St. Louis. The Ospreys advanced to the semifinals in 1987.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

