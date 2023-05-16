A daylong esports tournament featuring former NFL players competing against Madden experts and amateurs will be part of the lineup for the North To Shore Festival in Atlantic City on June 10.

Stockton University will host the North2Shore Esports Showdown from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its Esports Innovation Center at 3705 Boardwalk. Garden State Esports and the EA Sports Madden Compete Forever tournament will partner with the Esports Innovation Center to put the event together, according to a university release Tuesday.

Esports titles such as Rocket League, Smash Brothers, Madden and FIFA will be featured. Participants also will have the opportunity to check out the Esports Innovation Center's state-of-the-art systems and enjoy the Boardwalk.

Ahman Green, a member of the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame, is among the former NFL players scheduled to participate.

"We're thrilled to host an esports tournament as part of the North to Shore Festival," said Andrew Weilgus, executive director of the EIC. "North To Shore offers a great opportunity to showcase this incredible and diverse industry and we’re excited to provide a platform for esports enthusiasts to come together and showcase their skills."

Sponsors for the event include:

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority

Stockton University

PCS (HelpMePCS.com)

SHI (SHI.com)

Lenovo Computers (lenovo.com)

Continent 8 (continent8.com)

Spectrum Gaming Furniture (https://www.spectrumfurniture.com/en/esports)

The Chelsea Economic Development Council

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

The festival has billed itself as the "first-ever statewide arts extravaganza of music, comedy, poetry, theater, film and technology. This epic, multi-faceted event will showcase some of the world’s most spectacular performers in Atlantic City, Asbury Park and Newark over the course of three consecutive (and extremely entertaining!) weeks in June."

Atlantic City will kick off the event from June 4-11, followed by Asbury Park (June 14-18) and Newark (June 21-25).