The Stockton University women’s and men’s programs are hosting the Battle at Brigantine Regatta for the second consecutive season Sunday at the Brigantine Rowing Club.

Racing will start at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The time trials Saturday were canceled.

The women's are a varsity team and the men's are a club squad, but both will compete on the 2,000-meter course behind Bayshore Avenue. The starting line will be near the Brigantine Lighthouse with the finish line by the Brigantine Yacht Club.

Viewing and spectator areas include any street end on the bay from Lighthouse Circle to 10th Street South, the Brigantine Yacht Club at 10th Street and Bayshore Avenue. Spectators are not allowed at City Dock at 26th Street. The boathouse area is just for athletes, coaches and officials.

The Brigantine boat ramp will be closed until 8 p.m. Sunday, so traffic around the boathouse will also be affected.

Franklin & Marshall, Catholic University, Johnson & Wales, Cabrini, Thomas Jefferson and Villanova are the other women's programs competing in the regatta.

The other men's teams competing are Catholic, Franklin & Marshall, Johnson & Whales and Villanova. The Ospreys will race in the varsity eight, junior varsity eight and novice eight.

Coxswain Ronina Borja (Atlantic City H.S.), stroke Nathan Del Ross (Cedar Creek), Liam Deibert (Absegami), Colin Fair (St Augustine Prep), Ryan Jones (Cedar Creek), Joe Wagner (Absegami), Angel Pena (Mainland Regional) and Jared Russo (Vineland) are in the varsity eight. Joseph Maguire coaches the men's club.

Stockton features senior Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek) and juniors Amber Hartzell, Madelynn Schina and Emily Latshaw. The Ospreys also have two experienced coxswains in juniors Lorelei Hendricks and Kelley Mason.

Twelve freshmen joined the team this season, including Megan Baldwin (Holy Spirit), Gabriella Bates (Southern Regional), Ashley Timm (Egg Harbor Township) and Marissa Martinelli. Last week, the four rowed in the varsity eight.

First-year head coach Chris O’Brien leads the Ospreys.