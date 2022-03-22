Stockton to honor rowing leaders Holland, Peterson

Stockton University will honor local rowing personalities Dr. John Holland and Sue Peterson at the Rowing & Growing with the Ospreys fundraising event Friday on the Stockton Atlantic City campus.

The event will begin at 7 p.m.

The late Holland was one of the pioneers of crew rowing in southern New Jersey. In 1957, “Doc” Holland created the Viking Rowing Club in Ventnor, the pioneer rowing club in the area.

The Viking Rowing Foundation has enabled thousands of rowers of all ages to learn the sport, from as young as age 10 all the way to master rowers. The boathouse, named in memory of Holland, who died in 2004, also is the headquarters for several area high school crew teams. Ward Holland, John Holland’s son and an original member of the club, serves as vice president of the Viking Rowing Foundation.

Peterson is the former president of the Southern New Jersey Scholastic Rowing Association, a position she held for 16 years. For many years, she was a leader in the promotion of area high school crew. She was on the board of directors, a coach and regatta director for the Atlantic County Rowing Association for more than 29 years. She also rowed for one of the first girls crew teams at Atlantic City High School.

She was the meet director of the Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships, the area’s top scholastic regatta.

“The rowing programs in South Jersey would not be as successful as they are without Doc Holland and Sue Peterson and their decades of support,” said Stockton rowing coach John Bancheri in a news release. “We are thrilled to recognize their contributions and help continue their legacies.”

The event will be held in the John F. Scarpa Academic Center, at 3711 Atlantic Ave. Tickets and sponsorships start at $250 a couple. For more information, go to stockton.edu/rowingevent.

Baseball: Jordan Nitti had three hits and drove in two to lead the Ospreys to a 5-4 victory over St. Elizabeth on Tuesday. The game was shortened to 71/2 innings due to darkness.

Dominic Meleo hit an RBI single in the first inning to give Stockton a 1-0 lead, but St. Elizabeth scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 4-1 lead.

Stockton (8-6-1) responded in the bottom of the fifth.

John Perrino hit an RBI single, scoring Tucker Elder. Nitti doubled in Perrino and Tommy Talbot to tie the game 4-4. Thomas Elgrim singled in Nitti to cap the scoring. Nitti doubled twice. Michael Wynne, the winning pitcher, went two innings with two strikeouts.

Stockton travels to McDaniel College for a doubleheader Saturday in Westminster, Maryland. The first game is at noon, the second at 3 p.m.

Softball: Stockton won both its games against Neumann, defeating the Knights 8-0 and 11-6. The doubleheader was the home opener for the Ospreys.

Samantha McErlane was the winning pitcher in each game. She combined for eight scoreless innings, including a three-hit shutout with one strikeout in the first game. She pitched three innings with two strikeouts in the second.

In the first game, Stockton outhit Neumann 11-3.

Gracie Meyer had three hits with two RBIs and scored a run. Brianna Segnello went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Lilly James also went 2 for 4 and scored twice. In the third inning, Meyer singled and scored to make the score 5-0. In the bottom of the fifth, Segnello hit a two-run double that capped the scoring.

In the second game, Jenna Patterson went 4 for 4 with three doubles, four RBIs and scored a run. James scored three runs, had two hits and an RBI. Segnello hit twice and scored two runs. Stockton led 5-1 after three innings, but Neumann scored five in the fourth to take a 6-5 lead.

The Ospreys regained the lead with a three-run fifth inning, which included RBI doubles from Patterson and Charli Czaczkowski. Stockton, which scored three runs in the first, fifth and sixth innings, led 8-6 after five.

Stockton hosts Arcadia University in a doubleheader Saturday. The first game is set for 3 p.m., the second is scheduled for 5 p.m.

