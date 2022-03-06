Stockton to face Christopher Newport in Ohio on Friday afternoon

The Stockton University men's basketball team will face Christopher Newport University in the Sweet 16 on Friday in Marietta, Ohio.

The Ospreys (26-4) will face the Captains (26-2) at 4 p.m. at the Ban Johnson Arena. From Newport News, Virginia, the Captains have won 23 consecutive games.

At 7 p.m. Friday, Oswego State will face Marietta, and the two winners will play Saturday for the right to advance to the NCAA Division III Final Four to be held next week at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

"Obviously, this is a tremendous opportunity for our team," Christopher Newport coach John Krikorian said in a story on the university's website. "To be playing in March in the NCAA tournament is what it's all about, and I know our guys are excited to continue our quest. There are four fantastic programs in this sectional in Ohio, so we will work hard to be prepared for the challenge."

Stockton advanced to the round of 16 with two victories at home to extend its winning streak to 10. The Ospreys beat Wilson College 87-52 on Friday and Johns Hopkins 70-63 on Saturday.

Men's lacrosse: Luc Swedlund became the first Osprey in men’s lacrosse history to score 200 career goals as Stockton beat host Washington College 12-9 Saturday in Chestertown, Maryland.

Swedlund’s 200th goal was his second of six on the day, and it came with 12 minutes, 11 seconds left in the first half. Dante Poli assisted.

Swedlund, a senior attack, scored Stockton’s first two goals and its final goal. The score was 9-9 in the fourth quarter, but Stockton’s Poli, Eric D’Arminio and Swedund each scored. Poli’s winning goal came with six minutes remaining.

Stockton improved to 2-1; Washington fell to 0-2.

Poli had two goals and four assists, and D’Arminio scored two goals. Noam Levy-Smith (Ocean City) and Reegan Capozzoli added a goal apiece. Defender Jared Long had three caused turnovers. Stockton goalie Eric Lindskog had 11 saves.

Indoor track and field: Susann Foley won the women’s high jump Saturday at the All-Atlantic Region Indoor Track and Field Championships in Rochester, New York.

Foley had a height of 1.65 meters (5 feet-5 inches).

Darren Wan (Egg Harbor Township) finished third in a field of 30 in the weight throw, breaking his own school record with a toss of 17.96 meters (58 feet, 11.25 inches). Keith Holland was third in the pole vault with a height of 4.71m (15-5.5). The Ospreys' Erik Ackerman, Colin Hueston, Clayton Engle and Cooper Knorr placed fourth in the men's distance medley in 10:29.60. Ackerman was also sixth in the mile in 4:16.79. Carson Latham was fifth in the 200 in 22.31.

The Stockton men tied for ninth place overall with Susquehanna with 25 points each. The Stockton women tied for 14th with St. Lawrence, Scranton and Utica with 14 points apiece.

Baseball: The host Ospreys split a doubleheader of seven-inning games with Castleton University Saturday, winning 4-3 in nine innings in the first game and losing 2-0. Tommy Talbot led the Ospreys' offense with four hits on the day.

Stockton (3-1-1) trailed 3-2 in the first game but tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on Luke Fabrizzi’s sacrifice fly. In the bottom of the ninth, Robbie Ford walked and went to third on a hit by Talbot. Freshman Thomas Elgrim singled to center to bring in Ford with the winning run. Freshman Dylan Sakele pitched the final inning in relief to get the win. Ryan Mihlebach had two hits, and John Perrino had two runs and two stolen bases.

Stockton was held to six hits and took its first loss of the season in the second game,. Talbot and freshman Jordan Nitti each had two hits. Mike Schiatarella (Southern Regional) pitched a complete game, allowing six hits, with 11 strikeouts and one walk. The split put Castleton at 3-3.

Women’s lacrosse: The visiting Ospreys lost 16-15 when Drew University’s Jenna Draney scored with 1.2 seconds left in regulation.

Drew upped its season mark to 3-0. Stockton dropped to 1-2.

Stockton’s Jennifer Toal had four goals and an assist, plus five ground balls, three draw controls and two caused turnovers. Michelle Pascrell had four goals, five draw controls and three ground balls. Casey Shultz added three goals and an assist, and Mary Meduri (Our Lady of Mercy Academy) had two goals and a game-high nine draw controls. Freshmen Emily Deworson and Margot Costello each scored their first career goal.

Stockton goalies Daniella Elliott and Jordan Hawkes (Egg Harbor Township) made five and four saves, respectively.

