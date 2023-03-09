Stockton University senior thrower Shahyan Abraham on Thursday was named the Metro Regional Field Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Abraham is the first ever recipient from Stockton for the award since its inception in 2006.

Abraham has enjoyed a stellar indoor season that has led her to competing in the NCAA Division III Championships, which begin Friday in Birmingham, Alabama. Abraham will compete at 3 p.m. Friday in the weight throw.

Abraham is ranked 12th in the country with a best throw of 17.59 meters. She achieved that throw at the New Jersey Athletic Conference Championships, which she won by setting a school and meet record.

Abraham earned USTFCCCA All-Region and NJAC first team honors in the weight throw and shot put. She won the shot put at the NJAC meet (13.29) but won't compete in the event at nationals.

Abraham was also voted the NJAC's Most Outstanding Field Athlete of the season. She picked up three wins each in the weight throw and shot put in eight meets this season.

Last month, she was Stockton's honoree for NJAIAW Woman of the Year. She's a two-time NJAC Outstanding Field Athlete, a four-time NJAC first team honoree and a one-time second teamer and honorable mention.

In the classroom, Abraham, who graduated from Orange High School in Essex County, is a two-time NJAC All-Academic Honorable Mention, boasting a 3.93 GPA as an economics major with a concentration in pre-law.