The Stockton University tennis team shut out visiting William Paterson University 9-0 on Monday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference match in Galloway Township.
The Ospreys improved to 9-3 (2-1 NJAC). The Pioneers fell to 2-5 (0-3).
The Stockton doubles teams of Sarb Devi, an Absegami High School graduate, and Lily Muir, Sophia Pasquale (Holy Spirit) and Audrey van Schalkwyk, and Carlee Cristella and Kierstyn Fenimore each won 8-0. Devi, Pasquale, van Schalkwyk and Fenimore all won their singles matches 6-0, 6-0, and Muir won 6-1, 6-0.
