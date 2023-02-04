Stockton University's Rynell Lawrence, a Millville High School graduate, led the Ospreys with 24 points in a 93-86 win over visiting Montclair State on Saturday in a key New Jersey Athletic Conference men's basketball game.

The win put Stockton in second place in the conference. The Ospreys improved to 19-3 (13-2). Montclair fell to 18-4 (12-3). Rowan leads the NJAC at 15-0.

Lawrence's 24 points was a season high, and he also had six rebounds and four assists. Martin Anguelov (Wildwood Catholic Academy) scored 16 points and had four rebounds, and DJ Campbell (Vineland) had 15 points, three assists and two steals. Jonathan Azoroh added 11 points and nine rebounds, and Kadian Dawkins had 10 points, four rebounds and four assists. Milo De Los Santos contributed eight points, and Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) added seven points, six rebounds and two steals.

Stockton led 45-44 at halftime and took the lead for good midway through the second half. The Ospreys were up 76-60 lead before Montclair cut it to 83-77, but the Red Hawks got no closer.

Steven Breeman and Mike Jackson each scored 15 for Montclair, and Kieran Flanagan had 13.

Women's basketball: Stockton took command in the middle quarters and beat visiting Montclair State 65-45. Emma Morrone scored 14 points for the Ospreys and had four rebounds and three steals. Adriana Jennings had 13 points and five rebounds.

Stockton upped its records to 12-10 (7-8). Montclair dropped to 12-10 (7-8).

Stockton trailed 18-17 after the first quarter but outscored the Red Hawks 17-9 in the second quarter, and 21-7 in the third to lead 55-34.

Madison LaRosa added 11 points, and Imene Fathi (Wildwood) had eight points and four rebounds. Nicole Strumolo scored six points, and Madison Dulude had four points and nine rebounds. Nickie Carter led the Red Hawks with 12 points.

Track and field: Stockton women's and men's teams competed in the New York University Division III Invitational on Friday, and the Ospreys finished first in four events.

There was no team scoring.

For the women, Lauren Maldonado (Egg Harbor Township High School), Emma Conroy, Emma Petrolia and Kayla Kass won the 4x400-meter relay in 4 minutes, 03.89 seconds. Susann Foley won the high jump with a 1.55-meter leap.

For the men, Connor Wright (Hammonton) won the long jump (6.76). It was the freshman's fourth career victory in the event this season. Erik Ackerman won the 3,000 run (8:26.35).

Mike Carfagno (Egg Harbor Township) placed fourth in the shot put (14.57).