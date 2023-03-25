Stockton University began its rowing season with a victory in a heat race at the Manhattan College Invite on Saturday in Leonia.
The Ospreys’ varsity eight won its heat, beating two other teams by 24 seconds, in 7 minutes, 47.614 seconds. Manhattan (8:11.279) finished second, Long Island University (8:23.599) third. Two heats were held, and Stockton, with Lorelei Hendricks as the coxswain, had the second-fastest time among the five boats. Skidmore (7:41.940) was the fastest.
The Ospreys’ crew also included Emily Latshaw, Amber Hartzell, Megan Baldwin (Holy Spirit H.S.), Madelynn Schina, Gabriella Bates (Southern Regional), Ashley Timm (Egg Harbor Township), Marissa Martinelli and Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek).
Stockton also finished third in the second varsity eight in 9:10.150, finishing behind Skidmore (8:46.851) and Iona (8:54.446). The Ospreys’ crew included coxswain Kelley Mason, Alexandra Zang, Katie Kurtz (Cedar Creek), Allison Reed, Emily Little (Wildwood), Lexi Kripetz, Ashley Truesdell, Jordan Barikian (Lower Cape May Reg.) and Kimberly Canelas (ACIT).
People are also reading…
Stockton will host the Battle at Brigantine next Saturday and Sunday. Time trials will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday with the racing beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Rainouts: Stockton baseball and softball games were postponed, and the Ospreys’ tennis match was canceled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.