Stockton softball wins two against William Paterson

The Stockton University softball team swept a doubleheader against visiting William Paterson University on Saturday, winning the second game 5-4 in eight innings.

Brianna Segnello scored the winning run for Stockton in the bottom of the eighth when Gabrielle Barranger was safe on a fielder’s choice.

The first game was a 4-3 Stockton win, also in eight innings. Samantha McErlane was the winning pitcher in relief in both games and improved to 8-8.

Stockton (20-14) went up 2-1 in the second game when Lilly James doubled to left field in the second inning. The Ospreys added a run in the fourth, when Gracie Meyer reached on an error. The Ospreys led 4-1 in the sixth when Meyer singled in Vanessa Tancini. William Paterson (14-17) scored three runs in the top of the seventh to tie it at 4-4.

Barranger and Stevie Unger both went 2 for 4, and Charli Czaczkowski doubled. McErlane worked 1 2/3 innings in the second game, gave up three hits and one run, walked one with no strikeouts. She allowed no hits or runs in four innings in the first game, with three strikeouts and one walk.

Baseball: The Ospreys completed a sweep of Montclair State University by winning the second game of a doubleheader 6-3 in Galloway Township. Stockton scored a run in the third inning, two in the fifth and three in the seventh. Phil Santa Maria (3-3), an ACIT graduate, went 7 1/3 innings and allowed six hits for the win.

Stockton scored in the third on Luke Fabrizzi’s RBI single. Sam Nieves doubled in a run in the fifth, and he was doubled in by Jordan Nitti. Dominic Meleo singled in two runs in the seventh.

Nitti went 3 for 4 and Fabrizzi and Ryan Mihlebach were each 2 for 4. Santa Maria struck out two and walked two, and Andrew Luongo earned the save. Montclair dropped to 26-9.

Women’s tennis: The Ospreys powered to a 9-0 shutout win over host Ramapo College in Mahwah. Lily Muir, Audrey van Schalkwyk, Elena Nunez, Sarb Devi (Absegami), Sophia Pasquale (Holy Spirit) and Kierstyn Fenimore each had wins in both singles and doubles.

With the victory, Stockton earned the No. 3 seed for the upcoming New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament. The Ospreys will play an NJAC semifinal at New Jersey City at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Stockton improved to 11-3 overall and 4-2 in the conference. Ramapo fell to 3-8 overall and 1-5 NJAC.

Muir won 6-2, 6-1 in first singles, and Devi was a 6-1, (retired) winner at second singles. Nunez won 6-0, 6-0, Pasquale and van Schalkwyk both won 6-1,6-0, and Fenimore won 7-6, 6-3.

In doubles play, van Schalkwyk and Nunez won 8-6, Muir and Devi won 8-2 and Pasquale and Fenimore scored an 8-0 victory.

