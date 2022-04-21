Stockton softball wins 1st game of doubleheader with Immaculata

The Stockton University softball team scored three runs in the first inning en route to a 9-0 victory over Immaculata in the first game of a nonconference doubleheader Thursday.

The second game ended too late for this edition.

In the first game, Charli Czaczkowski started the scoring with an RBI single. Nerina Tramp then hit a two-run single to extend the lead to 3-0.

Tramp singled in Vanessa Tancini in the third inning, giving the Ospreys (17-14, 5-7 New Jersey Athletic Conference) a 4-0 lead. Tramp also earned the win, striking out eight in six innings. She allowed six hits in the shutout.

James, Michaela Luyber and Tancini each scored twice. Megan Dignam finished with four RBIs and had three hits. Stockton scored two in the fourth and sixth innings and outhit Immaculata 15-6.

Baseball: The College of New Jersey defeated Stockton 8-5.

The Ospreys (13-18-1, 4-7 NJAC) scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth, but the attempted comeback fell short. In the ninth, Dominic Meleo scored on a fielder's choice to cut the deficit to 8-3. Robbie Ford doubled in Ryan Mihlebach, and Tucker Elder singled in Ford to cap the scoring.

The Ospreys left two on in the ninth.

Meleo also doubled. Jordan Nitti had an RBI. Evan Pollack pitched 6 2/3 and struck one. Michael Wynne struck out one in 2 1/3 innings.

Stockton will travel to TCNJ at 3:30 p.m. Friday in Ewing, Mercer County.

Men's lacrosse: Luc Swedlund scored five goals to lead the Ospreys to a 26-1 victory over Cairn on Wednesday night. Patrick Dunleavy scored three. Dante Poli added three assists and two goals. Michael Cavallo scored twice and had two assists.

Stockton (10-2, 4-0 Colonial States Athletic Conference) led 15-0 at halftime and outshot Cairn 69-5. Cairn had 25 turnovers.

Hayden Smallwood (Ocean City), Evan Deans and Brendan McHale each scored twice for the Ospreys. Anthony Ferreira added two assists. Reegan Capozzoli, Eric D'Arminio, Chase Mendyk (Lower Cape May), Jake Waltz, Robbie O'Brien, Lucas Novack, Jackson Tilves and Nick Grande all scored once.

Tyler Horvath led with 12 ground balls and won 15 of 17 faceoffs. Lucas Novack added six ground balls and went 6 for 6 on faceoffs.

Stockton will play Arcadia at 7 p.m. Friday in Glenside, Pennsylvania.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.