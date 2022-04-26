Stockton softball tops Rutgers-Camden in opener of NJAC doubleheader

The Stockton University softball team beat host Rutgers-Camden University 9-2 Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.
The Ospreys had 15 hits.
Stockton improved to 21-14 overall and 8-7 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Rutgers-Camden, which had five hits, fell to 6-16 on the season and 3-10 NJAC.
Stockton’s Charli Czaczkowski hit a two-run homer in the first inning. Megan Dignam hit an RBI single later in the inning to make it 3-0. Dignam went 3 for 4 with a sacrifice fly, and Vanessa Tancini was also 3 for 4. Lilly James and Stevie Unger both went 2 for 5 for Stockton.
Winning pitcher Nicole Smith (3-2) went five innings. She gave up two hits and one run, with three walks and two strikeouts.
Tennis: The third-seeded Ospreys will face No. 2 seed New Jersey City in the semifinals of the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament on Wednesday.
The Ospreys are 11-3, the Gothic Knights 7-6. They will play at the Lincoln Park tennis courts in Jersey City at 2 p.m.
In the other semifinal, perennial NJAC champion The College of New Jersey (14-2), the No. 1 seed, will play No. 4 seed Rutgers-Camden (13-4) in Ewing Township.
The two winners will play for the championship Saturday at the home of the higher seed. The NJAC champion will get an automatic berth in the NCAA Division III Tournament.
