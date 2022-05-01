Stockton softball to face Kean in NJAC Tournament

The Stockton University softball team will face Kean in the first round of the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament.

The fifth-seeded Ospreys (23-17) will take on the second-seeded Cougars (29-7) at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Kean. The Cougars swept their two regular-season meetings, winning 7-5 and 8-0 (six innings) on April 9.

The Stockton-Kean winner will face the Ramapo-The College of New Jersey winner at 6 p.m. Friday at Kean. Ramapo (25-8) is the No. 3 seed, TCNJ (25-8) is No. 4. The Stockton-Kean loser will play an elimination game at 6 p.m. Friday at Kean against either top-seeded Rowan (32-8) or sixth-seeded Montclair State (23-16).

The Ospreys finished the regular season by splitting a doubleheader with Montclair in Galloway Township. The Ospreys had nine hits and won the first game 6-2, but Montclair took game two 4-3 with a run in the top of the seventh inning.

The split left the Ospreys 9-9 in the conference. The Red Hawks finished 7-11 in the conference.

Stockton freshman Charli Czaczkowski hit a two-run homer in the first game, and Megan Dignam had three hits, including a double. Vanessa Tancini added a triple and Megan hit a two-run double. Gabrielle Barranger had two stolen bases. Winning pitcher Nerina Tramp (6-2) went the seven-inning distance. She gave up six hits, walked two and struck out four.

In the second game, Lilly James hit a solo homer for the Ospreys, and Kayla Posten and Gracie Meyer each had RBI singles. Tancini had two hits.

Women’s lacrosse: Michelle Pascrell broke the single-season Ospreys goal-scoring record, but Kean rallied to beat Stockton 10-9 in the final regular-season game.

Pascrell’s fifth and final goal of the game with 1 minute, 52 seconds left and was her 52nd goal of the season, breaking the record of 51 by Sara Frankovic in 2016.

The Ospreys dropped to 9-7 on the season and Kean improved to 8-8. Both teams finished the NJAC regular season at 3-3.

The Cougars trailed 8-7 after three quarters but got a tying goal from Amanda Brzoska and two more by Dana Meehan to go up 10-8. Pascrell scored the final goal to make it 10-9.

Pascrell’s five goals led the Ospreys, and Jennifer Toal had two to reach 100 points for her career. Mary Meduri (Our Lady of Mercy Academy) and Casey Shultz added a goal apiece. Jordan Hawkes (Egg Harbor Township) had a career-high 14 saves. For Kean, Brzoska scored five goals and Meehan had three.

The NJAC women’s lacrosse playoffs begin Wednesday. Stockton, the No. 3 seed, will travel to second-seeded Rowan for a 6 p.m. game.

Baseball: Stockton freshman Jordan Nitti broke the single-season school record for hits, but the Ospreys lost a doubleheader to host Rutgers-Newark, both games by the score of 8-4.

Nitti had a two-run single in the first game to tie the record, and his single in the second game gave him a school-record 66 hits for the season. The previous mark was 65 by Matt Allen in 2010.

Giovanni Sciarrotta went 3 for 4 with two RBIs in the first game, and Sam Nieves and Ryan Mihlebach each doubled. Chris Suleski had three hits for the Scarlet Raiders. The score was 4-4 but R-N scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

In the second game, Stockton’s Robbie Ford went 3 for 5 and Nieves had a double and a triple. Sciarrotta went 2 for 4. Rutgers-Newark’s Robert Gonzalez went 4 for 4.

Stockton did not qualify for the NJAC Tournament.

Rowing: Two Ospreys boats competed at the Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference Championships on Sunday in Occoquan, Virginia.

The varsity eight finished third in its morning heat (7 minutes, 18.1 seconds) and placed sixth in the grand final (7:30.6). That boat consisted of Carrie Alpin, Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek), Emily Latshaw, Nicole Iatarola, Amber Hartzell, Madelynn Schina, Alexandra Kazan (Our Lady of Mercy), Emily Culmone (Ocean City) and coxswain Lorelei Hendricks.

The varsity four was second in its heat (8:46.3) and fifth in the grand final (8:59.4). That boat included Lauren Oleksiak (Ocean City), Allison Reed, Jordan Barikian (Lower Cape May Regional), Katie Kurtz (Absegami) and coxswain Kelley Mason.

