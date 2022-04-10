Stockton softball team sweeps Muhlenberg; freshman pitches shutout in first start and homers: Roundup

Stockton University swept Muhlenberg College in a nonconference softball doubleheader Sunday in Galloway Township, winning 8-7 in eight inning and then 2-0.

The Ospreys improved to 12-10. The Mules fell to 8-14.

In the second game, freshman Nerina Tramp pitched a shutout in her first career start and hit a home run in just the fourth plate appearance of her college career. She gave up five hits, walked none and struck out four.

Kayla Posten led the Stockton offense in the first game, going 2 for 4, including a home run, with two RBIs and two runs. Lilly James doubled, scored twice and drove in one run.

Stevie Unger pitched out of a game in the top half of the extra inning. In the bottom half, tiebreaker runner Vanessa Tancini scored the game-winning run on James’ grounder to short. Unger pitched two scoreless inning to get her sixth win of the season.

Women’s lacrosse: Jennifer Toal and Holly Yannacone (Southern Regional H.S.) scored four goals each in a 16-9 win over visiting Colorado College.

The Ospreys improved to 7-4. The Tigers, playing their second straight game on their East Coast trip, fell to 7-8.

Michelle Pascrell scored three goals and had one assist for Stockton, and Casey Shultz scored twice and had one assist. Also scoring for the Ospreys were Mary Meduri (Our Lady of Mercy), Casey Shultz and Allie Bremer. Pascrell also had four draw controls and scooped five ground balls. Toal had five ground balls, and Lilly Alessandro led all players with three caused turnovers to go with five ground balls.

Goalkeeper Jordan Hawkes (Egg Harbor Twp./EHT) made eight saves en route to her her sixth victory of the season.

Women’s rowing: The Ospreys finished fourth in a field of six boats in the grand final of the varsity eight on the second day of the Knecht Cup on the Cooper River.

The Ospreys finished in 7 minutes, 55.95 seconds. The crew consisted of Carrie Alpin, Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek), Emily Latshaw, Nicole Iatarola, Amber Hartzell, Madelynn Schina, Jordan Barikian (Lower Cape May Regional), Emily Culmone (Ocean City) and coxswain Lorelei Hendricks. Finishing ahead of the Ospreys were Ithaca (7:21.53), Bryn Mawr A and Catholic University A. Stockton finished ahead of Bryn Mawr B and Catholic University B.

Stockton will next compete in the Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference Championships on May 1 in Fairfax, Virginia.

Late Saturday

Women’s tennis: The Ospreys earned their third straight win, beating visiting Rutgers-Camden University 7-2 in Galloway Township.

The Ospreys won five of six singles matches and two of three doubles matches.

The Ospreys upped their season mark to 10-1 (3-0 NJAC). Rutgers-Camden fell to 11-3 (1-2).

Stockton’s Sarb Devi, an Absegami High School graduate, won 6-2, 6-1 in second singles, and Elena Nunez won 6-1, 6-1 in third singles. Sophia Pasquale (Holy Spirit) was a 6-1, 6-2 winner in fourth singles. Audrey van Schalkwyk was a 6-0, 6-2 winner in fifth singles, and Kierstyn Fenimore won 6-2, 6-0 in sixth singles.

The doubles team of Nunez and van Schalkwyk won 8-6, and Fenimore and Pasquale won 8-3.

Women’s lacrosse: The Ospreys beat visiting Ramapo College 20-1 in the first NJAC game of the season for both teams.

Holly Yannacone (Southern) scored three goals and had two assists, and Margot Costello added three goals. Casey Shultz contributed two goals and three assists, and Jennifer Toal, Michelle Pascrell and Nikki Owen each scored two goals. Lilly Alessandro, Mary Meduri (Our Lady of Mercy), Isabella Marinello, Emily Deworsop, Lucy Sullivan and Allie Bremer added one goal apiece.

Stockton (6-4 overall) and led 14-1 at halftime. Ramapo dropped to 1-7.

Baseball: The Ospreys pounded out 35 hits and 30 runs in sweeping a doubleheader from New Jersey City at Stockton. The Ospreys won 15-13 and then 15-11 in eight innings.

Sam Nieves led Stockton with seven hits, five runs and four RBIs on the day.

The Ospreys improved to 12-12-1 (3-3). New Jersey City dropped to 8-15 (0-4). NJC was the home team in both games due to unplayable conditions in Jersey City.

Stockton led 11-6 in the second game, but the Gothic Knights scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie it. Stockton answered with four runs in the top of the eighth to win it.

Giovanni Sciarrotta (Barnegat) had three hits. In the eighth inning, Tucker Elder doubled in Ryan Swift and Sciarrotta to put the Ospreys up 13-11. John Perrino singled home Elder and Jordan Nitti doubled home Perrino to make it 15-11. The game ended after eight innings due to darkness. Andrew Luongo (Southern Regional) was the winning pitcher in relief.

Women’s rowing: The Stockton varsity eight finished second in its heat at the Knecht Cup on the Cooper River. The Ospreys crew included Carrie Alpin, Izabelle DelRoss, Emily Latshaw, Nicole Iatarola, Amber Hartzell, Madelynn Schina, Jordan Barikian, Emily Culmone and coxswain Lorelei Hendricks. They rowed the 2,000 meters in 7 minutes, 42.38 seconds.

Softball: Kean University swept the Ospreys in Union,winning 7-5 in the first game and then 8-0 in six innings.

The Ospreys fell to 10-10 (1-5), and Kean improved to 19-5 (5-1).

Charli Czaczkowski went 3 for 3 with a double and a run for the Ospreys in the first game, and Jenna Patterson hit a three-run homer. Kayla Posten had an RBI double, and Lilly James tripled.

Michaela Luyber had a double and a walk in the second game. Singles by Patterson and Nicole Smith were Stockton’s only other hits. The Cougars scored five runs in the sixth inning to end the game on the eight-run rule.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.