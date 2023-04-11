The Stockton University softball team swept a New Jersey Athletic Conference doubleheader against visiting Rutgers-Newark on Tuesday, winning the first game 12-0 in five innings and the second game 12-0.

Kayla Posten, Gabrielle Barranger and Megan Sears each had four hits on the day for the Ospreys. Posten had six RBIs on the day, and leads the Ospreys with 23 on the season.

Stockton won its fourth straight and improved to 13-13 (5-3 NJAC). Rutgers-Newark dropped to 7-15 and 1-7.

Stockton led 9-0 after two innings in the first game. Lilly James hit a three-run homer in the second inning. Michaela Luyber had two hits. Jenna Crampton pitched three innings of relief to get the win. The Ospreys had 14 hits.

Stockton led 5-0 after four innings in the second game, but Rutgers-Newark cut the lead to 5-3. The Ospreys added three runs in the sixth on back-to-back doubles by Charli Czaczkowski and Jenna Patterson and a two-run single by Posten. Nerina Tramp was the winning pitcher, striking out seven.

Women's golf: Ella van Schalkwyk and Brynn Bowman (Ocean City H.S.) finished second and tied for fourth, respectively, in the two-day Swarthmore DuPont Invitational on Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware. The tournament had six players, the other four from Muhlenberg University.

Nya Johnson of Muhlenberg was the winner with a 36-hole score of 190 (94-96). Second was van Schalkwyk at 196 (97-99). Bowman shot a 220 (95-125), tied with Muhlenberg's Kaylin Foss.

Stockton baseball: The Ospreys (15-11) lost to second-ranked Salisbury 12-4 in Galloway Township. Stockton's Jordan Nitti went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI, and Michael Antonucci and Cooper Fiore each had two hits.

Stockton went up 2-0 in the first inning, but the Seagulls (22-3) scored three runs in the second inning and three in the third. The Ospreys scored twice in the seventh inning to trail 7-4, but Salisbury added five runs in the eighth.

Salisbury's Danny Sheeler hit a solo homer.