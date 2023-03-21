The Stockton University softball team evened its record at 7-7 on Tuesday by sweeping host Neumann University in a doubleheader in Aston, Pennsylvania.
The scores were 7-0 and 6-2.
Jenna Patterson went 2 for 4 with a solo homer in the first game, and Breanna Segnello and Gabrielle Barranger each added two hits. Nicole Smith (1-3) pitched three innings of relief to get the win.
Stockton’s Charli Czaczkowski was 2 for4 with a solo home run, a double and three RBIs in the second game. Kayla Posten and Lilly James each had two hits, and Megan Sears doubled. Winning pitcher Nerina Tramp (4-3) worked five innings.
Neumann dropped to 5-12.
Baseball: Arcadia University snapped Stockton’s three-game winning streak, beating the Ospreys 9-0 in Galloway Township.
The game was 0-0 until Arcadia (10-6) scored one run in the fifth inning. The Knights added four runs in the sixth inning and four more in the seventh. Kevin Novobilsky had two hits for Stockton (8-7), and Max Kaplan, Nick Avagnano and Tommy Talbot each had one.
Zach McCabe (0-2) took the loss.
