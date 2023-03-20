The Stockton University softball team swept Immaculata University in a doubleheader Monday in Galloway Township, winning 9-1 in six innings and then 5-0.

It was the third doubleheader in four days for the Ospreys (5-7). Immaculata fell to 5-5.

Stockton’s Vanessa Tancini went 4 for 5 in the two games with two runs and three stolen bases.

The Ospreys scored four runs in the second inning of the first game and four more in the sixth to end the game on the eight-run rule. Tancini was 3 for 3, and Lilly James and Gabrielle Barranger were each 2 for 3. Jenna Patterson doubled. Winning pitcher Jenna Crampton (2-0) worked five innings, gave up five hits, struck out three and walked one.

Stockton pitcher Nerina Tramp (3-3) went the seven-inning distance in the second game. She allowed three hits, with 11 strikeouts and one walk. Megan Sears was 3 for 4 with a solo homer, a double, two runs and two RBIs. Charli Czaczkowski went 3 for 4 with an RBI. Barranger added a hit, a run and three stolen bases.