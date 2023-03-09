The Stockton University softball team swept a nonconference doubleheader with Stevens Institute of Technology on Wednesday.

The Ospreys opener with a 9-8 and then won 3-2 in the second.

Lily James went 4 for 5 with a double, a homer and four RBIs in the first game. Vanessa Tancini added three hits, two runs and an RBI.

Trailing 4-3 heading into the bottom of the third, the Ospreys put up four runs, capped by James' two-run single, to take a 7-4 lead.

Jenna Crampton earned her first career win. She pitched the first 1 2/3 innings and allowed three runs. She then re-entered the game in the sixth with the Ospreys trailing 8-7 and earned the win.

The second game was played to five innings due to darkness.

The Ducks (5-5) and the Ospreys (3-3) traded two runs each in the first inning. The score maintained the same until Kayla Posten's RBI single in the bottom of the fourth that drove in Gabrielle Barranger to give them the lead.

Posten finished 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. Nerina Tramp pitched a five-inning complete game, allowing just two runs on seven hits and a walk.

Men's lacrosse: The Ospreys beat Widener 24-13 in a nonconference game Wednesday.

Luc Swedlund led the Ospreys (4-1) with five goals and two assists. Sean Hoddock scored four, Reegan Capozzoli had three goals and three assists, and Hayden Smallwood added three goals and an assist.

Dante Police scored twice to go with three assists, and Ryan Anderson had two goals and an assist. Also scoring were Tyler Horvath, Jake Waltz, Evan Deans, Steven Woolery and Noam Levy-Smith (Ocean City H.S.). Levy Smith also had two assists, and Colin Bernstein made seven saves.

Connor Heisman led Widener (1-3) with four goals and four assists, and Wesley Sporer added four goals and an assist.