The Stockton University softball team swept a doubleheader against host New Jersey City University on Sunday, winning 3-2 and 10-2 in five innings in Jersey City.

The New Jersey Athletic Conference victories extended the Ospreys' winning streak to six games.

Nerina Tramp (8-6) was the winning pitcher in both games. Lilly James had five hits on the day.

The wins put Stockton at 15-13 (7-3). The Gothic Knights fell to 10-16 (1-9).

Stockton's Charli Czaczkowski went 2 for 3 in the first game, and her solo homer in the fifth inning broke a 2-2 tie. James went 2 for 4 with a double. New Jersey City two runs in the first inning, but the Ospreys tied it in the fourth as Kayla Posten tripled and scored on an error on the play, and Vanessa Tancini scored on a wild pitch.

Abigail Tunney, an Oakcrest High School graduate, pitched two scoreless innings in relief, and Tramp worked the final four innings, with nine strikeouts.

James went 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs in the second game, and Jenna Patterson hit a two-run homer. Michaela Luyber and Tancini each hit two-run doubles in Stockton's four-run third inning. Czaczkowski finished 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI, and Madison Kelly had an RBI single.

Tramp pitched five innings, gave up three hits, struck out six and walked none.

Baseball: Stockton dropped an NJAC doubleheader to host William Paterson University on Sunday, losing 4-3 and 5-4.

The Ospreys fell to 17-13 (5-5). The Pioneers improved to 19-9 (7-3).

Stockton sophomore Jordan Nitti reached 100 career hits in the first game. Nitti went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and Kevin Novobilsky and Antonio Gatti each had two hits. Max Kaplan had an RBI single.

In the second game, Nitti was 2 for 3 with a solo homer and two RBIs, and Gatti went 2 for 4. Stockton led 4-0, but William Paterson came back and wound up getting the game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth.

Cooper Fiore had a single in each game to extend his streak of reaching base to 19 games.