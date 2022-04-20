Stockton softball splits with Rowan

Charli Czaczkowski drove in two runs to lead the Stockton University softball team a 2-0 victory over Rowan in the second game of a New Jersey Athletic Conference doubleheader Wednesday.

The Ospreys (16-14, 5-7 NJAC) lost the first game 5-0.

In the second game, Stockton scored a run in the third and seventh innings. Czaczkowski singled in Michaela Luyber to start the scoring. In the seventh, Czaczkowski doubled in Lily James.

Nicole Smith pitched a complete game shutout. She struck out one and allowed just four hits.

Stockton outhit Rowan 10-4.

In the first game, the Profs (25-6, 10-1 NJAC) scored all five of their runs in the first inning.

For the Ospreys, Vanessa Tancini had two hits. Lilly James, Czaczkowski, Gracie Meyer and Kayla Posten each added one hit each. Stevie Unger struck out two in five innings of relief. Samantha McErlane, the losing pitcher, pitched one inning and allowed four hits.

Stockton will host Immaculata in a doubleheader Thursday. The first game is at 3 p.m., the second at 5 p.m.

Baseball: New York University scored in the bottom of the ninth inning en route to a 10-9 victory over Stockton. Connor Roggero hit a sacrifice fly, sending in Zane Baker for the walkoff win.

Stockton led 7-2 after two innings and 9-7 after six. NYU scored a run in both the seventh and eight to tie the game. For the Violets, Baker scored three and Roggero had two RBIs. Ryan Carr and Came Dunn each doubled twice.

Tyler Judge and John Gassler each struck out three.

For the Ospreys (13-17-1, 4-6 NJAC), Ryan Mihlebach hit a grand slam in the first inning, giving Stockton a 4-0 lead. Sam Nieves extended the lead to 6-1 after a two-run triple. He also scored twice. Jordan Nitti singled in Nieves, extending the lead to 7-1.

Giovanni Sciarrotta (Barnegat H.S.) had three hits, scored twice and drove in two. Jason Horowitz struck out four in two innings. Chris Gonzalez and Evan Okamoto each struck out two.

Stockton will host The College of New Jersey at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

