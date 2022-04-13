Stockton softball splits doubleheader with Rutgers-Newark

The Stockton University softball team split a doubleheader with host Rutgers-Newark on Tuesday, losing the first game 9-8 and winning the second game 9-7. Stockton’s Jenna Patterson had three hits in both games.

The split made Stockton 13-11 overall and 2-6 in the NJAC. The win and loss put Rutgers-Newark at 9-10 overall and 4-4 in the conference.

The Scarlet Raiders trailed 8-6 in the first game but scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to win it. Riley Scuralli scored the winning run for Rutgers-Newark on a wild pitch.

Patterson went 3 for 4 in the game and Lilly James was 2 for 4 with a triple. Vanessa Tancini went 2 for 3 and had two stolen bases and Charli Czaczkowski doubled.

Stockton won the second game despite giving up four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Ospreys led 6-1 through the middle innings, and scored three runs in the top of the seventh to go up 9-3.

Patterson was again 3 for 4 and had an RBI triple in the first inning. Gracie Meyer went 3 for 4, and winning pitcher Nerina Tramp went the distance with five strikeouts, and had four RBIs.

Stockton women’s lacrosse: The Ospreys won their fourth straight game on Tuesday, beating host Rutgers-Camden 20-1.

Stockton improved to 8-4 overall and 2-0 NJAC. Rutgers-Camden dropped to 2-7 overall and 0-2 in the conference.

The Ospreys had 12 scorers, led by Michelle Pascrell, who scored five goals, including the first four of the game. Allie Bremer added three goals and Mary Meduri (Our Lady of Mercy Academy) and Nikki Owen contributed two apiece. Single goals were scored by Morgan Decosta (Ocean City), Meghan Pellegrino (Mainland Regional), Lilly Alessandro, Kylie Evans, Isabella Marinello, Kerstin Axe, Casey Shultz and Lucy Sullivan. Goalie Daniela Elliott made two saves for her first collegiate win.

Stockton baseball: Stockton lost to host Fairleigh Dickinson-Madison 5-3 in nine innings in a nonleague game in Madison. The Ospreys (12-13-1 overall) gave up three runs in the first inning and two more in the fifth to trail 5-0. Ryan Mihlebach homered for Stockton in the seventh inning to cut the lead to 5-1. Later in the inning, Robbie Ford’s sacrifice fly brought in Giovanni Sciarrotta (Barnegat) with a second run. In the eighth, Dominic Meleo doubled and scored on an error. Tommy Moore led the Devils (16-10) with three hits, including a double and a home run.

Stockton women’s golf: The Ospreys hosted New Jersey City on the Pines course at Seaview Golf Club. Stockton had a team score of 417 but NJC didn’t have the necessary four golfers for a team total.

Ella van Schalkwyk had four pars and led Stockton with a career-best 92. Tamara Farrow (Middle Township) shot a career-best 105. Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) had a 107. Maggie Brennan tied for fourth with a 113 to complete Stockton’s total of 417. Serena Su (Atlantic City) scored a 124 and Lexi Hughes (Absegami) shot a 130.

New Jersey City had two golfers. Destiny Duhaney shot a 113 to tie Brennan, and Elizabeth Bello scored a 124.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.