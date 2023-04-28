The Stockton University softball team split a New Jersey Athletic Conference doubleheader with Montclair State on Thursday.
The Ospreys won the first game 4-2 but followed that up with a 2-1 loss in the second to move their record to 19-17 overall and 11-7 in the NJAC. Montclair State is 20-16 (6-12 NJAC).
Stockton jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the fifth in the first game. Megan Dignam hit an RBI double, and Charli Czaczkowski hit a two-run double to make it 3-0. Jenna Patterson then drove in Czaczkowski to round out the scoring.
Nerina Tramp improved to 11-7. She allowed five hits and a walk in four shutout innings. Stevie Under allowed a hit in two shutout innings for the save.
Montclair scored both its runs in the bottom of the sixth.
In the second game, Dignam tied the game 1-1 in the top of the seventh on an RBI single. Liz Mullen drove in the winning run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth.
Patterson hit a double. Jenna Crampton struck out four in 8 2/3 innings in the loss.
Baseball: The Ospreys fell to rival Rowan 9-5 in an NJAC game. Stockton fell to 20-17 (6-9 NJAC), and Rowan improved to 26-10 (11-4 NJAC).
Kevin Novobisky went 3 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs for the Profs. Michael Antonucci had two hits, including a two-run double, and Nick Avagno doubled and scored. Antonio Gatti added two hits.
