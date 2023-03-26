The Stockton University women's softball team split a Sunday doubleheader with King's College in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

The Ospreys won the first game 7-0 but fell 2-1 in the second. Stockton moved to 8-8, and King's 8-6.

Jenna Crampton pitched a complete-game shutout in the first game. She allowed three hits and three walks and struck out seven.

Stockton took a 1-0 lead on Jenna Patterson's RBI single in the third inning. She finished with two hits and two RBIs. Megan Dignam extended the lead to 3-0 in the fourth with a two-run double. Kayla Posten hit two doubles and scored, and Megan Sears doubled and scored two runs. Vanessa Tancini went 3 for 3.

In the second game, Poston drove in the Osprey's only run, scoring Gabrielle Barranger on an RBI double to cut King's lead to 2-1 in the sixth. Patterson also doubled, and Nerina Tramp struck out six and allowed two unearned runs in a complete game.

Track and field: The men's and women's teams combined for 13 wins Saturday as the Ospreys opened the outdoor season with the Stockton Invite at G. Larry James Stadium in Galloway Township. The men won eight events and the women won five.

Carson Latham won the men’s 100 meters in 11.17 seconds in a field of 45. Ryan Fisher took the 200 in 22.46 in a field of 37. Latham and Fisher combined with Anthony Gentile (Lower Cape May Regional) and Dontay Turner (Oakcrest) to win the 4x100 in 44.0. Gentile was also second in the 100 and the 200.

Freshman Connor Wright was first in the long jump with a distance of 6.62 meters. Freshman Gavin Lum (Southern Regional) won the 110 hurdles (15.50). Mike Carfagno (Egg Harbor Township) captured the discus (41.83m) and was second in the shot put (12.98m). Cooper Knorr won the1,500 (4:07.83). Erik Ackerman was second in 4:08.15. Freshman Horace Adams tied for first in the high jump (1.71m).

Emma Petrolia led the Ospreys women, winning the 400 hurdles (1:08) and the long jump (4.96m). Shahyan Abraham won the shot put (12.35m), Michaela Pomatto (EHT) won the discus (37.75m) and Morgan Farrell won the javelin (31.96m).

Also for the women, Jessie Klenk was second in the 1,500 (5:05.94), and Khristina Washington (Hammonton) tied for second in the long jump (4.88m).

Men’s lacrosse: Stockton rallied in the second half to beat host Misericordia 20-16 in Dallas, Pennsylvania. Luc Swedlund scored a game-high six goals for the Ospreys (7-2) and Robbie O’Brien and Reegan Capozzoli added four each.

Hayden Smallwood (Ocean City) scored three. Dante Poli contributed one goal and three assists, and Ryan Anderson and Noam Levy-Smith (Ocean City) each scored once. Tyler Horvath won 27 of 35 faceoffs and had 13 ground balls. Colin Bernstein had seven saves. Misericordia (4-4) led 9-7 at halftime.

Women's golf: The Ospreys finished second to host Cabrini at the Cabrini Invitational, which began Stockton's spring season.

Cabrini won with a low four-player score of 450, and Stockton shot a 462. Neumann and New Jersey City, the other two teams, did not have the four players needed for a score.

Ella van Schalkwyk led Stockton with a 97, which was third out of 12 players. Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) was fourth with a 100. Tamara Farrow (Middle Township) scored a 121 for seventh. Lauren Youngblood shot a 144.

Cabrini's Ashley Ea had a low round of 84, and New Jersey City's Meadow Ciccarella was second with a 93.