Payton McNair doubled in the only runs as nationally ranked Rowan defeated Stockton University 2-0 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference softball tournament game Tuesday in Glassboro.
The loss knocked the fourth-seeded Ospreys (19-19) out of the double-elimination tournament and ended their season.
Rylee Lutz pitched a three-hit shutout for the top-seeded Profs (36-4), who are ranked 16th in NCAA Division III by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
Stockton's Nerina Tramp held Rowan hitless for 3 1/3 innings and scoreless until the fifth, when McNair hit her two-run double. Tramp allowed five hits, walked three and struck out four, giving her 100 Ks for the season. Tramp was the winning pitcher in 11 of Stockton's 19 victories.
Charli Czaczkowski got two hits, including a double, for Stockton to finish the season leading the team in batting average (.361) and hits (44). She also drove in 21 runs, scored 16, hit nine doubles and four home runs.
Tramp and Czaczkowski, both sophomores, earned all-conference recognition this year, with Tramp making the first team and Czaczkowski the second team.
