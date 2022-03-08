 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STOCKTON SPORTS

Stockton softball opens with two wins: Roundup

The Stockton University softball team made a successful debut to the season with a doubleheader sweep over host Stevens Institute of Technology on Tuesday in Hoboken.

The Ospreys won 6-5 in eight innings and 11-10.

Stockton improved to 2-0; Stevens dropped to 0-6.

Stockton trailed 4-0 in the first game but scored a run in the sixth inning, three in the seventh to tie it at 4-4, and two in the eighth. The Ducks scored one run in the bottom of the eighth.

Stockton's Lilly James hit a three-run double and a single, and Gracie Meyer had two hits. Winning pitcher Samantha McErlane gave up seven hits, walked one and struck out three.

The Ospreys had 13 hits in the second game. James, Megan Sears and Charli Czaczkowski each homered for Stockton, and Czaczkowski had three hits and three RBIs. Micheala Luyber added three hits and Sears had two hits and three RBIs. Stockton pitcher Stevie Unger went seven innings. She allowed 10 hits and 10 runs (three earned), walked three and struck out five.

Women's lacrosse: The Ospreys (2-2) won their home opener, beating Misericordia University 9-4.

Stockton scored the first three goals and led throughout. Michelle Pascrell led with three goals and an assist, and Holly Yannacone (Southern Regional H.S.) had two goals and two assists.

Jennifer Toal, Allie Bremer, Casey Shultz and Mary Meduri (Our Lady of Mercy Academy) each scored one. Jordan Hawkes (Egg Harbor Township) made a career-high eight saves for the win. Kylie Evans had four ground balls. Justine Johnson scored twice for the Cougars (1-3). 

Baseball: The Ospreys gave up 10 runs in the first inning and lost to visiting Neumann University 14-10 in Galloway Township. The nine-inning game was shortened to seven due to darkness.

Stockton (3-2-1) trailed 13-0 after three innings but scored four runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and four in the sixth.

Stockton's John Perrino had a triple, a single and two RBIs, and Robbie Ford had two hits, including a double. Jordan Nitti also doubled. Bobby Leete, the last of five Ospreys pitchers, worked two innings and allowed three hits and no runs. He struck out two.

Ryan Lopez had three hits and three runs for the Knights (3-4).

