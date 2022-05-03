Stockton softball loses in NUAC Tournament; will play must-win game Friday

The Stockton University softball team lost to host Kean University 9-1 in six innings on the eight-run rule Tuesday in Union in its first game in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament.

Stockton, the fifth seed in the tournament, fell to 23-18. The second-seeded Cougars improved to 30-7.

Stockton’s Lilly James homered to left-center field in the first inning, and the 1-0 lead held up until Kean scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning. The Cougars added two more runs in the fourth inning, four in the fifth and clinched the win with a run in the sixth inning on a wild pitch. Megan Dignam, Kayla Posten and Charli Czaczkowski also had hits for the Ospreys.

Freshman pitcher Nerina Tramp (6-3) started the game for Stockton, went 4 1/3 innings, gave up five hits and six earned runs, walked two and struck out four.

The NJAC Tournament is double-elimination, and Stockton will play sixth-seeded Montclair State University at 2 p.m. Friday in Union in a losers bracket game. If The Ospreys win, they’ll play a third game on Saturday in Union.

Award winners: Stockton 's Tyler Horvath, Lauren Preston and Nerina Tramp received conference weekly awards Monday for their performances the week of April 25-May 1.

Horvath, a sophomore, was chosen the Colonial States Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week in men’s lacrosse for the fourth time this spring. Preston, a senior pole vaulter, was selected the New Jersey Atlantic Conference Field Athlete of the Week for the third time this season. Tramp, a freshman, was named the NJAC Rookie Pitcher of the Week for softball. Tramp received a weekly award for the first time in her career.

Horvath won 45 of 56 faceoffs on the week for an impressive .804 win percentage, and he scooped 29 ground balls as Stockton won two games to extend its winning streak to 12 games. He won all 14 faceoffs that he took against Bryn Athyn in a 28-2 win. The next day he tied his career high with 17 ground balls and had his second assist of the season in a 22-19 victory over Eastern University. Horvath won 31 of 42 faceoffs.

Preston vaulted to a height of 3.63 meters at the Penn Relays in Philadelphia and finished in a tie for 11th out of 18 competitors in the Women's Pole Vault College event. She was the one NCAA Division III competitor in the field, which included from 16 Division I competitors and one from Division II.

Preston tied her personal best the next day and moved up to 14th in NCAA Division III in the pole vault by clearing 3.75 meters at the TCNJ Lions Invitational in Ewing Township. She was the top college vaulter in the event, finishing second only to former Stockton All-American Kaitlyn Dermen who was competing for the Philly Jumps Club.

Tramp pitched in three games on the week, winning twice with two complete games and one shutout. The freshman started with a relief outing of 2.1 innings against Rutgers-Camden in a 7-5 loss. She pitched a two-hitter in a 1-0 win over Arcadia, walking one and striking out five. Tramp finished her week with a complete game in a 6-2 win over Montclair State, allowing one earned run and striking out four.

For the week, she was 2-0, with 11 strikeouts and a 0.86 ERA in 16.1 innings. For the season, Entering this week, Tramp had pitched five complete games, with three shutouts and a 1.88 ERA (third in the NJAC).

